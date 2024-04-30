Entertainmentreligionbrian cox

'Succession' Star Brian Cox Slams The Bible As ‘One Of The Worst Books Ever’

The actor said people believe in the story of Adam and Eve because "they're stupid enough."
Jazmin Tolliver
Brian Cox has some strong feelings about organized religion.

While appearing on Sunday’s episode of “The Starting Line Podcast,” the “Succession” star criticized the Bible and belief in God, saying it “hold[s] us back.”

“If God says this and God does that, and you go, ‘Well, what is God?’ We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue,” Cox told host Rich Leigh.

Cox condemned the Bible as “essentially patriarchal” and “propaganda,” before declaring, “the Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me, for my point of view,” because it begins with the story of Adam and Eve, in which Eve is descended from Adam’s rib.

“And [people] believe it, because they’re stupid enough,” Cox said.

The actor — who previously ruffled feathers over his defense of author J.K. Rowling’s her anti-trans tweets and his controversial takes on “woke culture”— went on to argue religion is used to to control people.

“They need [belief], but they don’t need to be told lies. They need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth,” he added. “It is not the truth, it’s a mythology.”

Watch Cox’s full interview below.

