Amid Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Split News, Octavia Spencer's Old Comment Is Going Viral

"Everyone say 'Thank you, Octavia!'"
Natasha Jokic
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
By now, you've likely heard that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after a year of marriage.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD
On Wednesday, TMZ first reported that Asghari was filing for divorce from the singer. Speculation emerged that Asghari will be contesting the prenup, including a report from Page Six that went as far as to claim that Asghari would release "extraordinarily embarrassing" information on Spears if it was not renegotiated.
Amid the rumors, some cast their minds back to a certain comment that Octavia Spencer left way back when:
For context, back in September 2021, Asghari and Spears first announced that they were engaged.
Britney Spears / Via Instagram: @britneyspears
Which led Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer to comment, "Make him sign a prenup" on Spears' engagement post.
It even got to the point where Sam seemingly responded by saying, "Of course we're getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection [in case] she dumps me one day."
Sam Asghari / Via Instagram: @samasghari
Spencer ended up apologizing for her comment, writing in a followup post, "Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement, and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."
Loni Love
However, after Page Six published its report claiming that Asghari was attempting to use information to change the prenup, Spencer hopped back into the chat by replying, "Extortion is illegal."
BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Asghari and Spears for comment.

UPDATE: A rep for Sam told Entertainment Tonight, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false."

