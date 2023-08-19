Amid Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Split News, Octavia Spencer's Old Comment Is Going Viral

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
By now, you've likely heard that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after a year of marriage.
On Wednesday, TMZ first reported that Asghari was filing for divorce from the singer. Speculation emerged that Asghari will be contesting the prenup, including a report from Page Six that went as far as to claim that Asghari would release "extraordinarily embarrassing" information on Spears if it was not renegotiated.
Which led Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer to comment, "Make him sign a prenup" on Spears' engagement post.
It even got to the point where Sam seemingly responded by saying, "Of course we're getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection [in case] she dumps me one day."
However, after Page Six published its report claiming that Asghari was attempting to use information to change the prenup, Spencer hopped back into the chat by replying, "Extortion is illegal."