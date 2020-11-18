HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Brooklinen’s bedding experts have a deal that’s truly worth getting out of bed for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The bedding brand known for colorful linen sheets, fluffy down comforters and plush cotton towels is offering a Black Friday sale from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1.
The Black Friday, Brooklinen is offering a rare deal for 20% off sitewide with no minimum purchase. The sale excludes “Spaces” items but there are still a ton of sheet sets, towels and even fluffy robes to snag at a discount.
This sale is better than what Brooklinen offered on Labor Day and on Prime Day a little over a month ago, where the brand had sitewide sales for 15% off.
From a cotton sheet set with almost 60,000 reviews to “Super Plush” robe that would make a perfect gift for mom this Christmas, you might just turn to Brooklinen for cozy gifting this year. One of our shopping editors swears by the linen hardcore bundle that comes with a matching duvet.
As our shopping experts have pointed out, there will be more people online shopping this holiday season than ever before — and holiday shipping deadlines will be earlier than ever, too. It might be worth buying what you want a bit early this year — when you know it’ll arrive on time, rather than risk your item not arriving at all.
Either way, this Brooklinen sale for 20% off is nothing to snooze on, especially for a brand that rarely has sitewide sales but for a few times a year.
To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items from Brooklinen so you can get an early start on holiday gifting (or on treating yourself). Take a look: