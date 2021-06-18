The animosity has been building for a while. Koepka criticized DeChambeau’s slow play. DeChambeau body-shamed Koepka for his lack of abdominal definition. Koepka fired back with a nice dig using his trophies as props. He also joked about DeChambeau muscling up on steroids after he snapped at a cameraman.

The feud wouldn’t matter if the two weren’t any good. Koepka, a four-time major winner, is ranked 10th in the world. DeChambeau, who won the last U.S. Open in September after bulking up during the pandemic, is ranked fifth.

Koepka stood in fifth place after shooting a 69 on Thursday. DeChambeau was in 70th place with a 73.