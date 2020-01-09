Buck Henry, Frequent 'SNL' Host And 'The Graduate' Screenwriter, Dies At 89

Hollywood just became a less funny place.

Buck Henry, the legendary screenwriter of “The Graduate” and the Emmy-winning co-creator of TV’s spy spoof “Get Smart,” died Wednesday of a heart attack in a Los Angeles hospital, according to reports. He was 89.

Henry was also known as an early regular host on “Saturday Night Live” while racking up dozens of writing credits, including the Barbra Streisand-starring movies “What’s Up Doc?” (1972) and “The Owl and the Pussycat” (1970.)

Streisand mourned his death and praised his work.

Loved your scripts for Owl and the Pussycat, What’s up, Doc? and so many others. Rest in peace. https://t.co/Al2LboawkU — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 9, 2020

Henry earned an Oscar nomination for adapting the screenplay for “The Graduate” (1967) and also for co-directing “Heaven Can Wait” (1978) with Warren Beatty.

He once offered sound advice on overcoming writer’s block.

“So the best secret is — and it’s not a secret — is just when [you] get stuck in a scene, write nonsense,” he said in a 2009 interview. “But do something to keep your hand moving, doing something on the page. That’s all. There are no great insights.”

Among more than 60 acting credits, he memorably appeared somewhat recently as the father of Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon character on “30 Rock.”

Buck Henry wrote The Graduate, Heaven Can Wait, Get Smart, To Die For, and What’s Up, Doc?. He’s an absolute God.



But he also delivered my favorite joke ever on 30 Rock. It’s how I’m choosing to remember him.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/yGxhcDrp5A — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) January 9, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Irene.

Mourners were able to find laughter amid their grief on social media:

David Letterman: Do you have any hobbies?

Buck Henry: I have hobbies.

DL: Do you have any pets?

BH: I'm not allowed to have pets.

DL: Why?

BH: Because of my hobbies.#RIPBuckHenry — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2020

In honour of Buck Henry, please lower the cones of silence to half mast and let us observe a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/2jCIMJPVCo — Movie Vigilante (@MovieVigilante) January 9, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of Buck Henry. Just an honor to get to speak his dialogue in To Die For and have him off camera smile, sometimes critique. His ear for comedy was flawless. #RIPBuckHenry — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) January 9, 2020

Oh man. RIP Buck Henry. pic.twitter.com/OTPegK2TWD — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2020

RIP Buck Henry. Belushi's Samurai sword drew blood in an early SNL sketch. By the end the whole cast was wearing bandages. pic.twitter.com/FTr0zVPajU — Kyle Colvett (@KColvett) January 9, 2020

So funny. On paper, on camera, in person. “Plastics.” RIP Buck Henry. https://t.co/cEFczQOtJr — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry, guys. A brilliant talent and a really lovely guy. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 9, 2020

He was fantastic as the straight-man to Belushi’s samurai in several of these early SNL skits. R.I.P., Buck. pic.twitter.com/ySzyKGbyDe — Steve Armstrong (@SteveA65) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry gave this planet 89 years of delightful, dry wit, from co-creating Get Smart, to writing The Graduate, to kickstarting SNL, to escorting Joe Pendleton. Heaven couldn’t wait anymore. Bravo & #RIPBuckHenry pic.twitter.com/0JVjZfCpJY — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry Resume highlights:



Steve Allen Show

Garry Moore Show

Get Smart

What's Up Doc?

The Graduate

SNL

Samurai Sketches

Lord and Lady Douchebag

Two Oscar Noms

Member of the PatMcKormick Helicopter crew



Plain and simple, an American Treasure. pic.twitter.com/9vtezK3KbS — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 9, 2020

I love the slow build in this sketch, and Buck Henry's evident delight in his role. His centrality to the shaping of TV comedy from Get Smart to SNL—aside from all his other accomplishments—is a massive legacy in itself. https://t.co/fa79GoSim5 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 9, 2020