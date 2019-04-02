Candace Cameron Bure briefly responded Tuesday to Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admission bribery scandal.

On “Today,” co-host Hoda Kotb asked Bure and “Fuller House” costar Jodie Sweetin about their co-star Loughlin, who’s accused with her husband of paying $500,000 so their daughters could pose as crew athletes to get into the University of Southern California.

“It’s too personal to us. We never wanna talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. But I think I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other.” @candacecbure on Lori Loughlin pic.twitter.com/EBLbaTTP9V — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 2, 2019

“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

While accepting an award at last week’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Bure did not mention Loughlin directly, but did say that “a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

Some interpreted the remarks as an expression of solidarity with Loughlin, who turned herself in last month and was released on a $1 million bond.

“Full House” costar Bob Saget, who also appeared on “Fuller House,” later referred to Bure’s Kids’ Choice Awards statement, telling TMZ, “you love who you love in your life ... Life’s complicated.” John Stamos, another castmate, said he didn’t want to talk about it.