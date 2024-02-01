Capitol Police Closes Investigation Into Sex Tape Filmed Inside Senate Hearing Room

The Capitol Police has closed its investigation into the sex tape filmed inside the Hart Senate Office Building in December.
In an email to HuffPost on Thursday, the Capitol Police said that while the video was a “likely violation of Congressional policy,” there is no evidence that a crime was committed.
“Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room,” the Capitol Police said in an email. “The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met. The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”
In December, the Daily Caller published a sex tape involving two men that was filmed in Senate room Hart 216, the judiciary room, after the video was leaked from a private group for gay men in politics. While the Daily Caller did not name anyone in the video, other publications alleged that one of the men in the video was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). After the release of the video, Cardin’s office said Maese-Czeropski was no longer employed for the senator and Maese-Czeropski wrote on Linkedin that it had been a “difficult time” for him.
“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” Maese-Czeropski wrote. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”