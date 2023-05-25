People Want Cardi B To Adopt Them After Seeing Her Daughter's Epic School Lunches

Fans are ready to risk it all to become a member of Cardi B’s family after she showed off the lunches her daughter takes to school.

On Tuesday, the “I like it” rapper tweeted pictures of the yummy school meals for her oldest child, Kulture, prompting Twitter users to drool over the spread that would put any cafeteria meal to shame.

Advertisement

Kulture school lunch be everything 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023

The photos show a generous array of chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, boiled corn, chopped fruit, yogurt, cereal, flavored milk and more for the rapper’s 4-year-old daughter.

“Kulture school lunch be everything,” Cardi captioned the tweet alongside a red apple emoji.

The pics quickly went viral, garnering thousands of replies and over 2 million views on Twitter as of this writing.

Now, fans on Twitter are begging the Grammy winner to adopt them into her family just so they can nosh on the daily smorgasbord.

Advertisement

I would like cardi b to adopt me now https://t.co/9bN6Ilv56G — kris 🤍 (@missprissypants) May 23, 2023

how can i get cardi b to adopt me? 😭 https://t.co/Bww9NmMcQS — jaded (@jxde_unhinged) May 24, 2023

Can cardi b make my school lunch next — pradarchivee (@paidenx) May 24, 2023

cardi b can u pack my lunch https://t.co/bcRgMX7xlA — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) May 23, 2023

After a fan jokingly tweeted, “If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like?” the star quickly followed up with more footage of Kulture’s plentiful meals.

Advertisement

“Lol …..like this,” she tweeted in response, showing a bowl of what appears to be sliced pancakes topped with fruit for breakfast, and a clip of Kulture chowing down on shredded chicken, carrots, corn on the cob and broccoli for dinner.