Cardi B Lashes Out At Fans Who Suggested She And Offset Were Back Together

Cardi B posted on social media that she won’t take any toxic energy into 2024 after her fans theorized that she got back together with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.
“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024,” rapper Cardi B posted Friday on X (formerly Twitter). “Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”
The sentiment comes after she lashed out at fans who surmised she and Offset were back together after Cardi B announced earlier this month that they had separated and she had “been single for a minute now.”
On a live X space on Friday, Cardi B told the speculating fans to “shut the fuck up” and lamented it was her “own fucking fan base” that was “talking shit” about her.
“Did I say I was back together with somebody?” Cardi B yelled on the X space.
Fans began speculating about a reunion when Cardi B and Offset were spotted in New York together over the holidays. On Thursday, Cardi B liked a post on X that denied she and Offset were together again.
Cardi B and Offset have been off and on since 2017. They married in 2017 and share two children. Offset has been accused over the years of cheating on Cardi B, but the two apparently had found ways to work it out. In 2020, she filed for divorce, his lawyer announced a few months later that it was off. Three weeks ago, Cardi B posted that she was newly single.