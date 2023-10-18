“My skin is beyond dry. I’ve tried expensive moisturizers. They almost always disappoint. At an appointment with my dermatologist, he suggested trying CeraVe. I did. Why pay more? This stuff works. I began to share the good news with others, and found they’d be using it for years at the recommendation of their dermatologists. I wish I’d known earlier.” — SeeTheLightShine

“I have had such bad skin my entire life ( struggling with strawberry skin and bumping skin) and since I started using this my skin radically changed, I had recommended this product to my entire family now.” — Paola Coronel Mendoza

“This is actually working. I bought it for the rough skin on the back of my arms and I’ve noticed less bumps within days of using this. It is not greasy or smelly.” — Peggy Weatherford

“This product works like a charm - no more bumpy skin on my arms. Where was this when I was in middle school!?!” — LSM

“I originally bought this to try on my keratosis pilaris that I have on the back of my arms. Not only is that almost completely gone, but I’ve been using this cream on my feet every night before bed, and they have NEVER been softer. Even my husband has been using it on his scaly nasty feet and elbows for a couple of week and there has been a drastic improvement. This has a great texture, isn’t overly greasy, is scent-free (which I appreciate) and it is very effective. Because this is a salicylic acid lotion, I’m not sure that I would just use it everywhere with no rhyme or reason, but if you have specific, targeted rough/bumpy patches or an issue like KP, then this is a MUST BUY.” — Jessica

“I had scaly skin on my legs and bumps on my arm’s. This problem was taken care of after a few applications follow my shower. CreaVe new found friend.” — Debra W.