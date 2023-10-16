HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect closet staple — items like a good pair of jeans, a perfectly tailored blazer or timeless sneakers will serve you well for years to come. But there’s something extra special (and elusive) about finding the best T-shirt. Many brands make this claim, but the internet seems united behind the fact that Robert Barakett makes the ultimate T-shirts for men.
We first stumbled across this brand on Reddit, where one user who spent $600 on T-shirts to find the perfect one ranked the tee among their favorites. It has also received mentions in subs devoted to men’s fashion and long-lasting products, and when we spotted reviews on Nordstrom and Amazon backing up the Reddit testimonials, we knew we were on to something.
The consensus seems to be that these shirts are the ultimate combination of comfort and structure, so you look put together and stylish even while sporting a super casual ensemble.
These beauties retain their universally flattering silhouette while also being specifically designed to give the wearer ease of movement without restriction throughout the chest and body. Reviewers mention that it’s best to air-dry these shirts to help them maintain their structural integrity and longevity.
Robert Barakett T-shirts are known for elevating the everyday tee, and while the price point might be higher than you’re used to, it’s worth it to enjoy the high-quality fabric and cut. Consider splurging on a luxury tee as an act of self-care and a great investment in yourself and your wardrobe. These shirts are available at both Nordstrom and Amazon in a wide range of colors, many of which are on sale.
It’s a great layering piece and knocks pretty much all other everyday basics out of the park. There’s nothing better than a clothing item that doesn’t sacrifice form for function. Take a look at what happy shoppers have to say at Nordstrom and Amazon then pick up a shirt (or two) for yourself.
Promising reviews at Nordstrom and Amazon:
“Highest quality t-shirt ever owned. Love this brand. Fabric is super soft yet durable. Thick but not heavy. The fit is tailored nicely for an athletic build with a slimmer waist and shorter sleeves than most boxy tees. I’ve purchased these in multiple colors but many in white. My 16yo wears them multiple times per week to school. So nice to not have a logo advertising on the chest so we are not walking billboards. I have never found a better tee, no matter the price. This is worth every penny and will outlast the cheaper tees, looking good and keeping its shape.” — Darlene Baker at Amazon
“Great quality. These T-shirts wash really well, resist wrinkles, feel luxurious, and are the only plain T-shirts that I buy now (I have several in black and white). They are pricier but last longer compared to other shirts I’ve tried.” — Amazon customer
“I own a dozen of them and they are very high-quality weave and awesome fit. I highly recommend that you treat yourself to some.” — James L. at Amazon
“Can’t get enough of these. Husband obsessed with these. So far I got white, grey, charcoal, black, mauve. It’s silky soft, super huggable :) great quality, washes very well. Going to keep buying.” — JRosenberg at Amazon
“Yes, even with the $50 pricetag,this shirt is a real value. The cotton fabric is superb and the texture,look and feel of this tee is wonderful. I own several and will attest to the fact they launder beautifully and hold up very well. You cannot go wrong with these Barakett shirts.” — CF Soto at Nordstrom
“Amazing shirts. Barakett’s short sleeve and long sleeve tees for men are amazing. Colors are lush. Quality is good. Very soft and comfortable. At first the plunge on spending that much for a tee-shirt was hard, but they really are wonderful, and they wear well. Between all the men in my family, I think they own >10 of the different colors.” — Nygala at Nordstrom