ShoppingFashionStylemeghan markle

Meghan Markle's J.Crew Sweater Blazer Crashed The Internet

People loved the look so much that J.Crew's website crashed — but it's back up and running and the blazer is still available (for now).
By 

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the wheelchair basketball match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the wheelchair basketball match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

Meghan Markle doesn’t make as many official public appearances after stepping back from the royal family, but it’s clear her star power hasn’t waned: After she and husband Prince Harry watched a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games is Dusseldorf, Germany, this morning, shoppers crashed the J.Crew website in search of her black-trimmed cream blazer.

It’s been like five hours...,” a shopper posted on twitter, before the J.Crew help account finally announced before 1 p.m. it was back online.

Markle paired the brand’s Giselle V-neck sweater blazer in ivory with contrast trim with a pair of $175 Staud shorts and Chanel flats, ”[proving] that shorts can be workwear appropriate,” according to Harpers Bazaar.

If you want to get your hands on this chic oversized blazer with gold buttons, we suggest hurrying: It’s already sold out in ivory/black in some sizes, but as of this writing is still available in sizes XS-2X. And four other colors are on sale right now, down to $109.50 from $158. These include red, khaki, black and walnut. Best of all? All colors have roomy pockets.

Giselle sweater Blazer: $109.50+ at J.Crew
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Wheelchair Basketball match between Ukraine and Australia on September 13, 2023 at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Wheelchair Basketball match between Ukraine and Australia on September 13, 2023 at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany.
J.Crew's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6501e9cee4b0e254edce92e6&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fsweater-blazers%2Fgiselle-v-neck-sweater-blazer%2FMP233" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Giselle blazer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6501e9cee4b0e254edce92e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6501e9cee4b0e254edce92e6&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fsweater-blazers%2Fgiselle-v-neck-sweater-blazer%2FMP233" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">Giselle blazer</a> also comes in four other colors.
J.Crew
J.Crew's Giselle blazer also comes in four other colors.

Promising reviews from J.Crew.com:

“This is a lovely sweater, and it works all around for me. It feels substantial, looks like a quality piece, and will work in a professional or casual environment. I purchased it in red, which is more of an orange, but that is what I had hoped for based on the pictures. I am tall, so I appreciate the longer sleeves. Based on other reviews, I went down a size, and the fit is perfect.” — debs257

“I love this, nice quality and very versatile. It will be great for business travel and running around town. I did size down and it’s perfect.” — Vas29016

“This sweater is really cute. It’s a little more fancy than just a cardigan. It is oversized but I decided to keep it so I could layer underneath. The quality of the sweater is what I expect from J Crew. I feel like it will last a long time.” — Momo

Before You Go

J.Jill Wearever pleated trousers

Fall Fashion Staples That Women Over 50 Swear By

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE