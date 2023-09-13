Meghan Markle doesn’t make as many official public appearances after stepping back from the royal family, but it’s clear her star power hasn’t waned: After she and husband Prince Harry watched a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games is Dusseldorf, Germany, this morning, shoppers crashed the J.Crew website in search of her black-trimmed cream blazer.
“It’s been like five hours...,” a shopper posted on twitter, before the J.Crew help account finally announced before 1 p.m. it was back online.
Markle paired the brand’s Giselle V-neck sweater blazer in ivory with contrast trim with a pair of $175 Staud shorts and Chanel flats, ”[proving] that shorts can be workwear appropriate,” according to Harpers Bazaar.
If you want to get your hands on this chic oversized blazer with gold buttons, we suggest hurrying: It’s already sold out in ivory/black in some sizes, but as of this writing is still available in sizes XS-2X. And four other colors are on sale right now, down to $109.50 from $158. These include red, khaki, black and walnut. Best of all? All colors have roomy pockets.
Promising reviews from J.Crew.com:
“This is a lovely sweater, and it works all around for me. It feels substantial, looks like a quality piece, and will work in a professional or casual environment. I purchased it in red, which is more of an orange, but that is what I had hoped for based on the pictures. I am tall, so I appreciate the longer sleeves. Based on other reviews, I went down a size, and the fit is perfect.” — debs257
“I love this, nice quality and very versatile. It will be great for business travel and running around town. I did size down and it’s perfect.” — Vas29016
“This sweater is really cute. It’s a little more fancy than just a cardigan. It is oversized but I decided to keep it so I could layer underneath. The quality of the sweater is what I expect from J Crew. I feel like it will last a long time.” — Momo