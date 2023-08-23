18 Must-Have Fall Fashion Staples, According To Women Over 50

ShoppingWomenStyleFall Fashion

Add a few of these picks to your shopping list and get excited for crunchy leaves and crisp air.
As soon as the heady days of summer start to wind down, the sartorially-minded turn their attention to fall fashion. Considered by many (myself included) the most stylish time of year, there’s nothing quite as thrilling as curating a dreamy autumnal closet full of rich textures like corduroy and leather, deep hues likes brown and burgundy and sumptuous, cozy pieces like sturdy wool coats and ultra-plush hats.

Now is the perfect time to start poking around and gathering inspiration to curate a fall fashion clothing wishlist — and while I strongly believe that age is just a number and we should all dress exactly how we want, there’s no denying that there are tried-and-true generational fashion staples.

To find out what women over 50 are wearing in the coming months, we asked the Facebook communities at HuffPost Life and HuffPost Women (along with my mother) for their must-have fall fashion staples, and their answers did not disappoint. Sure, there were jokes about estrogen patches and the fact that women over 50 don’t need sweaters, but responses also include timeless outerwear classics like leather jackets, kicky ankle boots and their favorite cozy knits.

Keep reading to add a few to your shopping list and get excited for crunchy leaves, crisp air and gorgeous clothing.

1
J.Jill
J.Jill Wearever pleated trousers
If you ask reader Meg Goldner Rabinowitz, she'll tell you that "J.Jill has the most beautiful, reasonably priced, size accessible clothing. I find if I add one or two pieces from their collections, they all complement each other." Based on her suggestion, we’re selecting these trousers. They’re professional enough to wear to work but chic enough to enjoy while out on the town. They're an elegant fall staple that channels Katharine Hepburn and will never go out of style. These pants are available in two colors in regular, petite and tall silhouettes in sizes XS–4X.
$99 at J.Jill
2
Amazon
Grace Karin Essential maxi knitted cardigan
Vicky Holman Saylor loves cozy cardigans paired with a V-neck tee, jeans and ankle boots. Robbie Baird agrees, but leans toward knee-length cardigan sweaters with pockets like this one we found onAmazon. Available in 24 colors in sizes XS–XXL, it's made with stretchy, lightweight and breathable fabric that is perfect for layering.
$38.99 at Amazon
3
Naadam
Naadam Fancy Cashmere cardigan
My mother loves keeping a simple cardigan close by in fall, like this gorgeous editor's pick from Naadam. The cashmere fabric is luxurious and ultra-cozy and warm, making it perfect for chilly evenings, while the timeless cardigan silhouette makes it easy to whip off and tie around your waist or stash in your bag if you get overheated. It's available in two colors in sizes XXS–3X.
$175 at Naadam
4
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down long vest
We saw multiplerecommendations for both vests and lightweight puffers over on Facebook, and this lightweight down vest from Uniqlo is the perfect union of the two. It's stylish enough to be worn on its own on brisk days when you need another layer, but also great for pairing under a wool coat for a bit of extra warmth. It's available in three colors in sizes XXS–XXL and features pockets, an onion-quilt design and a casual, oversized silhouette. It even has a water-repellent finish and static-resistant lining, so you'll be as comfy as it gets.
$89.90 at Uniqlo
5
J.Crew
J.Crew cashmere relaxed V-neck sweater
Facebook user Sylvia Mas is all about a V-neck cashmere sweater in the fall. This simple and lovely option from J.Crew is cozy, elegant and comes in two colors in sizes XXXS–3X. It has a slightly oversized cut and is made with dreamily soft cashmere fabric that you'll want to live in all fall and winter long.
$158 at J.Crew
6
Vionic
Vionic Cecily ankle boots
These suede ankle boots from Vionic are a classic fall staple, and Facebook user Annie Mueller Marin agreed. She's obsessed with the arch support and super cute styles at Vionic — truth be told, you really can't go wrong with any of the brand's gorgeous options. These sweet ankle boots are available in two colors in sizes 5–11, are waterproof and feature a durable rubber sole that will keep you steady on your feet.
$169.95 at Vionic
7
Eloqouii
Eloquii longline vest
Sue Price recommended a vest alongside boots, tights and other fabulous fall things. While you might hear the word vest and immediately think of a puffer or soft, wooly version, fall is also a great time to go for a more structured, menswear-inspired vest like this one we found at Eloquii. It is available in sizes 14–32 and comes in a creamy beige that couldn't be cooler.
$71.97 at Eloquii (originally $119.95)
8
Amazon
Hanes Women's Originals oversized T-shirt
Facebook user Claire Frisbee is all about comfy cotton T-shirts and prefers them to be a little on the large side. We think Hanes' oversized tee is a great layering piece and is made with their famous ultra-soft cotton fabric. Available in three colors in sizes XS–4X in standard or plus sizes, it's the perfect simple tee.
$6.75+ at Amazon
9
Everlane
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew Sweater
Nothing feels better than wrapping yourself up in an oversized sweater, and Facebook user Laura Novakoski agrees. She likes to tuck skinny jeans into knee-high boots and pair them with an oversized or hip-skimming sweater, like this crewneck style we chosefrom Everlane. She says wearing a sweater "makes me feel like I could be in a holiday photo shoot with a cup of cocoa and fake snowflakes in my hair!" Available in seven colors and sizes XXS–XL, this soft, timeless sweater will make all your autumnal dreams come true.
$98 at Everlane
10
Uniqlo
Uniqlo jersey relaxed jacket
When my mother Maria, who is in her early 60s, came to visit me a few weeks ago, we popped into Uniqlo to take a look at the fall selections headed our way. She made a beeline toward this light chore-style jacket. She loves that it's not fussy or frilly and is a great light layer for the months ahead. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL in five colors and has a cute short, boxy silhouette.
$49.90 at Uniqlo
11
Lands' End
Lands' End Cotton Drifter cable crew neck sweater
Chris Kielich calls this sweater from Lands' End "the best sweater around" and pointed out that it comes in both regular and plus sizes now, and occasionally in petite sizing as well. You can get it in one of three colors in sizes XS–XL. The cable-knit design and crewneck style are as autumnal as they come. It's a lovely, practical and warm sweater you'll enjoy for seasons to come.
$74.95 at Lands' End
12
Quince
Quince Mongolian cashmere turtleneck sweater dress
Is there anything cozier than a soft, delectable cashmere dress? This beauty from Quince is much more accessibly priced than it's designer counterparts, but is just as soft and elegant as the rest. It's available in five colors in sizes XS–XL and has a body-skimming silhouette that isn't too tight and looks good on everyone. Paired with flat suede ankle boots, a dress like this one is HuffPost user Nancy Agli's go-to for flights.
$99.90 at Quince
13
J.Crew
J.Crew Classic-fit double-gauze shirt
Similarly to Facebook commenter Liz Norton, my mom recommended this "not-too-warm button-down" from J.Crew. It's made with lightweight cotton gauze fabric that is soft and durable. It's available in four colors in sizes 000–24.
$47.99+ at J.Crew
14
Gap
Gap modal pajamas
My mom is eyeing these pajamas from Gap. The soft fabric is light and breathable, which she insists is a must for hot flashes. It's available in a few different colors in petite, standard and tall sizing, from XXS–XXL.
Top: $13+ at GapBottom: $29.95 at Gap
15
J.Jill
J.Jill Soft Luxe shirt
We couldn't resist adding this elegant top to the canon of lightweight button-downs that several people mentioned they are after this fall. It has silky smooth materials and cute buttons that add a bit of charm, while the floaty silhouette keeps things roomy and comfortable. It's available in three colors in sizes XS–4X in petite, standard and tall sizing.
$89 at J.Jill
16
& Other Stories
& Other Stories square-neck jumpsuit
Facebook user Adri Bruckner is leaning into the fabulousness of the season with a black jumpsuit. She loves this & Other Stories sleeveless option and said, "Dress it up with a silk kimono or wrap, dress down by wearing plain or with a colorful t-shirt underneath. I also have a navy satin one with pearl straps." This black jumpsuit is made with a stretchy jersey and equipped with a belted waist and long breezy legs.
$139 at & Other Stories
17
Athleta
Athleta Balance joggers
According to Carol Michels, the must-have item of the season is a good pair of sweatpants. These joggers from Athleta — chosen by us —are a great option for anyone looking to indulge themselves with a bit of coziness. They are perfect for lounging, traveling, running errands and beyond. You can get them in two colors in sizes XXS–3X.
$89 at Athleta
18
Madewell
Madewell The Washed leather motorcycle jacket.
Facebook user Christine Solorio reminded us all that a good leather biker jacket is a must for the fall season. This timeless silhouette looks good with every aesthetic and will add a hint of edge to any look without feeling costume-y. Available in sizes XXS–3X in four different colors, it's made with buttery soft leather and silver hardware that looks as good as it feels. It's a steep investment, but worth it for an item you'll be able to enjoy for decades and, with good care, even pass down to future generations.
$525 at Madewell

