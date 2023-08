18 Must-Have Fall Fashion Staples, According To Women Over 50

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down long vest

We saw multiplerecommendations for both vests and lightweight puffers over on Facebook , and this lightweight down vest from Uniqlo is the perfect union of the two. It's stylish enough to be worn on its own on brisk days when you need another layer, but also great for pairing under a wool coat for a bit of extra warmth. It's available in three colors in sizes XXS–XXL and features pockets, an onion-quilt design and a casual, oversized silhouette. It even has a water-repellent finish and static-resistant lining, so you'll be as comfy as it gets.