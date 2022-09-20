There’s no time of year as sartorially delightful as leather jacket season. As soon as temperatures start to drop, I am living in my beloved leather jacket. In particular, my Madewell leather biker jacket. It’s chic, timelessly stylish with just a hint of edge.

In full transparency, I did not pay the original non-sale price of $525. It was a gift from a family member who offered to buy me a leather jacket on a whim, despite having no idea that I had been longing for this exact one for quite some time. Well, dear reader, I am not ashamed to tell you that I immediately took her up on her offer. I am completely besotted with it, even though I freely admit that it’s unlikely I would have treated myself to such an extravagance.

However, numerous reviewers who took the plunge expressed zero regret in doing so. “I’ve been looking to buy a a leather jacket for several years now and have always passed over this one due to its cost,” wrote customer ANAG13. “I finally pulled the trigger on this one due to the brass hardware and let me tell you 100% worth it.” Reviewer Tear wrote, “This jacket is gorgeous. I bought the faded denim color and I am in love. It was expensive but I gifted it to myself for my 60th bday. And I’m so glad I did.”

In general, finding a high-quality leather jacket under $400 isn’t easy — it’s a historically expensive fashion item. That said, there are a few alternatives below the $200 mark that, while still splurge-y and luxurious, won’t do quite as much damage to your checking account. Below, I’ve rounded up some seriously stunning leather jackets at a variety of price points, starting at just $49.99 in both faux and genuine leather. Pick one up while the weather is perfect and enjoy it for seasons to come.