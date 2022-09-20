Shopping

13 Perfect Leather Jackets At Every Budget

This fan-favorite leather jacket from Madewell is currently 25% off the original price of $525.

H&M's <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.1025250001.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="patent biker jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632254ede4b046aa023b79c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.1025250001.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">patent biker jacket</a>, Mango's <a href="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/jackets-and-suit-jackets-jackets/leather-biker-jacket_37981294.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leather biker jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632254ede4b046aa023b79c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shop.mango.com/us/women/jackets-and-suit-jackets-jackets/leather-biker-jacket_37981294.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">leather biker jacket</a> and Madewell's <a href="https://www.madewell.com/faux-leather-oversized-shirt-jacket-NH146.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="faux oversized leather jacket shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632254ede4b046aa023b79c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.madewell.com/faux-leather-oversized-shirt-jacket-NH146.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">faux oversized leather jacket shirt</a>.
There’s no time of year as sartorially delightful as leather jacket season. As soon as temperatures start to drop, I am living in my beloved leather jacket. In particular, my Madewell leather biker jacket. It’s chic, timelessly stylish with just a hint of edge.

Like all good leather jackets, it can dress down a fancy dress and heels or dress up even the most casual of looks. The leather is as soft as they come — creamy, buttery and juxtaposed with silver hardware and zipper details that even your coolest friend can’t resist. The only downside to this absolutely delectable leather jacket? Like most real high-quality leather jackets, it’s expensive — but lucky for you, it’s on sale for a limited time as part of the Madewell Insiders event.

$393.75 at Madewell (originally $525)

In full transparency, I did not pay the original non-sale price of $525. It was a gift from a family member who offered to buy me a leather jacket on a whim, despite having no idea that I had been longing for this exact one for quite some time. Well, dear reader, I am not ashamed to tell you that I immediately took her up on her offer. I am completely besotted with it, even though I freely admit that it’s unlikely I would have treated myself to such an extravagance.

However, numerous reviewers who took the plunge expressed zero regret in doing so. “I’ve been looking to buy a a leather jacket for several years now and have always passed over this one due to its cost,” wrote customer ANAG13. “I finally pulled the trigger on this one due to the brass hardware and let me tell you 100% worth it.” Reviewer Tear wrote, “This jacket is gorgeous. I bought the faded denim color and I am in love. It was expensive but I gifted it to myself for my 60th bday. And I’m so glad I did.”

In general, finding a high-quality leather jacket under $400 isn’t easy — it’s a historically expensive fashion item. That said, there are a few alternatives below the $200 mark that, while still splurge-y and luxurious, won’t do quite as much damage to your checking account. Below, I’ve rounded up some seriously stunning leather jackets at a variety of price points, starting at just $49.99 in both faux and genuine leather. Pick one up while the weather is perfect and enjoy it for seasons to come.

1
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Lioness Deja Vu faux leather moto jacket
If you prefer a slightly more oversized shape but love a classic motorcycle silhouette then check out this faux leather option from Urban Outfitters. Available in sizes XS to L, it features notched lapels, a belt at the hem and shoulder epaulets.
$109 at Urban Outfitters
2
Quince
Quince leather motorcycle jacket
Availalbe in black and brown in sizes XS to XL, Quince's genuine leather jacket has an excellent price point. It's made soft, high-quality leather with interesting details like zippered sleeves, hem belt, and zippered pockets throughout. It's stylish and has a classic fit that will last for years to come.
$149.90 at Quince
3
Eloquii
Eloquii faux leather moto jacket
Available in sizes 14 through 28, this faux leather jacket has a smooth, buttery soft finish and a streamlined silhouette that will stand the test of time.
$149.95 at Eloquii
4
Mango
Mango leather biker jacket
Available in black and red in sizes XXS to 4XL, this nappa leather jacket has a shirt-style collar and slim-fit biker silhouette. It's a great alternative to the pricey Madewell option but looks a whole lot like it and is made with genuine leather at a much lower price point.
$199.99 at Mango
5
H&M
H&M patent biker jacket
It doesn't get much better than H&M's patent leather jacket. It has a longer, more oversized shape than your everyday moto biker, giving it a chic, downtown cool-girl vibe. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
$44.99 at H&M (originally $59.99)
6
Madewell
Madewell leather button-down shirt
Available in both standard and plus sizes from XXS to 4X, this leather button-down shirt puts a spin on a traditional leather jacket. It's made of soft, realistic faux leather and has slouchy drop shoulders, patch pockets and buttons down the front for a shacket look.
$118 at Madewell
7
Gap Factory
Gap Factory faux leather moto jacket
The smooth faux leather on Gap Factory's jacket is sleek enough to pass for the real thing. It has a classic silhouette and cut, with zipper sleeve details. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
$59.99 at Gap Factory (originally $99.99)
8
Etsy
Etsy lambskin jacket
Made of high-quality lamb leather, this lovely leather jacket from Etsy seller RedBearJacket is surprisingly affordable. It has a padded inner lining and features silver zipper detailing on the elbows and a traditinal hem belt. It's available in sizes XS to 5XL.
$118.99+ at Etsy
9
Free People
Free People Harriet vegan leather jacket
For a timeless, effortlessly cool look, try this vegan Free People jacket. It has a relaxed, boxy fit and a hood that gives it a slightly more unique look than your average leather jacket. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
$198 at Free People
10
Anthropologie
BlankNYC faux leather moto jacket
Available in four different colors and in standard, petite and plus sizes from XS to 3X, this jacket has a slightly nipped-in waist and subtle detailing that gives it bit of pizzazz without overwhelming the wearer. All the colors are fantastic, but the olive green is irresistible.
$98 at Anthropologie
11
ASOS
Barneys Originals Clara leather jacket
The quilted shoulder panels on this real leather jacket by Barneys Originals add some serious visual interest. Throw it on over anything from a dress to some loungewear and immediately elevate your vibe.
$121 at ASOS (originally $478.50)
12
Veda
Veda Jayne classic leather jacket
If you have the budget for something top-of-the-line and are looking to support an independent, woman-owned business, look no further than Veda's gorgeous leather jacket. This classic topper from the longtime NYC-based brand features all our favorite classic details like a hem belt, zipper details and more, and is available in sizes XS to 6X.
$998 at Veda
13
Madewell
Madewell washed leather motorcycle jacket
I can't get enough of the buttery soft leather of this Madewell leather jacket. It has a simple silhouette that doesn't feel like it's trying to hard while still lending just a touch of edge. It's timeless, perfectly broken in, has interesting hardware details and looks good on everyone. If you're looking to splurge, then get ready to live in this gorgeous jacket. It's available in four colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$393.75 at Madewell (originally $525)
shoppingFashionStylesalesjackets

