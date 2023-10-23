Under-$30 Upgrades Your Bathroom Is Probably Missing

The bathroom can be a haven and a sanctuary, a place to refresh yourself, pamper yourself and do right by your body. On the other hand, bathrooms have their limits; restroom spaces can be small, and may feel dirty due to accumulated hair, dirt and bacteria that can make it less than pleasant — to say the least — to spend prolonged time in there.
So how do we square a place that’s supposed to clean us with the fact that it’s also kind of icky and claustrophobic?
That’s when we start to look into bathroom upgrades. Luckily, a number of meaningful updates can be done on a budget, helping transform your bathroom into a cleaner area that feels as much like a home as the rest of your space. Read on for some affordable under-$30 upgrades ranging from plug-in air purifiers to oral hygiene solutions and a reviewer-beloved toilet stool.
