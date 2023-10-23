Under-$30 Upgrades Your Bathroom Is Probably Missing

Amazon

A pair of GE LED night lights with dusk-to-dawn sensors

Few things ruin a restful night of sleep faster than having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night and turning on the blinding overhead light, jolting you awake and making it that much more difficult to fall back asleep once you’re done.



I always assumed nightlights were for children who struggled with being afraid of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a nightlight in our bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely love never having to turn on that overhead light once it’s late at night — so much so that once I moved into a different place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in my own nightlights in order to convert a new group of roommates.



These GE 40 lumens LED nightlights are light-sensing, meaning that they stay off during the daytime and light up at dusk or when the room is dark, providing just enough soft illumination for you to easily see and get around without hurting your eyes (and making these lights energy-efficient, to boot). Plus, they’re sleek enough that they leave you room to utilize the outlet underneath. I love how they rotate a full 360-degrees so you can direct their light directly to where you want it. I swear by them for my bathroom as well as for staircases and the kitchen; once you realize how useful these are, one won’t be enough.