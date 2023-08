23 Products Under $30 To Make Your Home Look A Bit More Put-Together

A Baseboard Buddy cleaning tool

“Where has this been all my life??? I have lived in my house for three years and have never cleaned my baseboards. We are a busy, active family and ‘clean the baseboards’ is never on the immediate list of things to be done… not to say that it doesn’t need to be done; I just don’t have time. Then I spotted the Baseboard Buddy. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try it. It showed up today and I put it together in about two minutes and took it for a test drive.I used it dry and it worked great. I’ll probably use a multipurpose cleaner with it next time. The head swivels which is great. There is a tiny bit of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it’s super easy. I saw someone complain about the top coming unscrewed. After a while, it does get a little loose, but when that happens… you tighten it back up. It is a non-issue. I love this cleaning gadget. My friend just bought one for herself because I was excited about a baseboard cleaner…I’m not quite sure what that says about me. Probably that I need to get out more, but while I’m not out, I’m inside my house with clean baseboards!” — Jennifer H.