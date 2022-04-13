The most important seat in your home is in need of some serious TLC.
We spend a lot of time sitting on our toilets, some of us for longer than others. Why not make that time enjoyable by adding a few easy, luxurious upgrades to your bathroom, and more specifically to your toilet?
A bidet is one extra yet pretty useful item you can add to your pooping experience, and you don’t even have to spend a ton of money on one. In fact, our list below includes a bidet that’s less than $40. And if you want to add a nice flair to your overall bathroom setup, you can always opt for a sleek toilet tissue holder that looks way more expensive than it actually is.
We’ve talked about how necessary toilet stools are, and if you haven’t already grabbed one, it’s not too late to get the Tushy ottoman toilet stool. It will not only elevate the look of your bathroom, but also help your bowels do the doo.
Check out all of these cool items and more below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Luxe Bidet's Neo 120
Hop on the bidet wave by adding one to your existing toilet. This one has a sleek design that will make your poo room extra fancy. It includes all the parts and tools you'll need to put it together in only a few minutes so you don't have to worry about hiring someone to set it up. It's constructed with high-pressure valves, but is still gentle on your skin while providing a refreshing clean.
A Chunace 16-color toilet night light
If you have small children or just enjoy a nice light show during your middle-of-the-night bathroom trips, this battery-operated toilet night light deserves some shine. The motion detection technology detects movement within 5 feet and automatically shuts off if there's no movement after two minutes. The device changes to 16 different colors and has five brightness settings so you're not greeted by blinding lights at 2:30 a.m.
A Tushy ottoman
This bamboo-leg stool from Tushy can definitely double as a piece of bathroom decor. But while you're sitting on the toilet, you place your feet on it, putting your body in a position to better open your colon. Its height keeps your system flowing, resulting in a satisfying, strain-free go. There are two heights to choose from: The relaxed height stool
is 7.5 inches for a less intense crouching position, and the original stool
stands at 9 inches for a deeper crouch.
A Brondell LumaWarm heated nightlight toilet seat
Speaking of late night bathroom runs, during the winter (and honestly even the warmer months), few things are less welcome than a freezing cold toilet seat. That's where having a heated toilet seat truly comes in handy. This one fits elongated toilets and has three adjustable temperature settings and a built-in blue LED nightlight so you can actually see where you sit. It's also gentle-closing and slam-free so you won't wake your entire neighborhood or pinch your fingers trying to put it down.
The Clorox ToiletWand
This toilet bowl cleaner is my favorite part of my bathroom and it's made my cleaning process so much easier and less messy. I immediately threw out my gross regular toilet brush and never looked back. This starter kit comes with disposable scrubbing pads that are pre-filled with cleaning fluid. Simply attach them to the head of the wand and press down while you're cleaning the toilet bowl to squeeze out the cleaner.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray
If you share a bathroom with other people or are having guests over soon, you need this non-toxic toilet spray. All you have to do is spritz the bowl before you go and the funk will be replaced with a clean, citrus scent.
A marble tissue holder stand
Sometimes a splash of luxe is all it takes to make you feel good about being in a room. This tissue holder stand has a weighted marble base and a rust-proof, stainless steel pole to hold your tissue roll. It also comes with five self-adhesive anti-slip pads to prevent it from sliding around.