The most important seat in your home is in need of some serious TLC.

We spend a lot of time sitting on our toilets, some of us for longer than others. Why not make that time enjoyable by adding a few easy, luxurious upgrades to your bathroom, and more specifically to your toilet?

A bidet is one extra yet pretty useful item you can add to your pooping experience, and you don’t even have to spend a ton of money on one. In fact, our list below includes a bidet that’s less than $40. And if you want to add a nice flair to your overall bathroom setup, you can always opt for a sleek toilet tissue holder that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

We’ve talked about how necessary toilet stools are, and if you haven’t already grabbed one, it’s not too late to get the Tushy ottoman toilet stool. It will not only elevate the look of your bathroom, but also help your bowels do the doo.

Check out all of these cool items and more below.

