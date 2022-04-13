Shopping

Make Your Toilet Feel Luxurious With These Must-Have Products

From a bidet attachment to a squat stool, these items will make your next toilet experience feel so lavish.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Poo-Pourri-Before-You-Go-Toilet-Bottle-Original/dp/B0108XRKYC?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Poo-Pourri-Before-You-Go-Toilet-Bottle-Original/dp/B0108XRKYC?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TUSHY-Ottoman-Original-Premium-Bathroom/dp/B08KGV3V7T?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tushy ottoman" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TUSHY-Ottoman-Original-Premium-Bathroom/dp/B08KGV3V7T?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tushy ottoman</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Luxe-Bidet-Neo-120-Non-Electric/dp/B00A0RHSJO?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Luxe Bidet Neo 120. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Luxe-Bidet-Neo-120-Non-Electric/dp/B00A0RHSJO?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62558934e4b0be72bfef1cd9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Luxe Bidet Neo 120. </a>
Amazon
Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray, a Tushy ottoman and the Luxe Bidet Neo 120.

The most important seat in your home is in need of some serious TLC.

We spend a lot of time sitting on our toilets, some of us for longer than others. Why not make that time enjoyable by adding a few easy, luxurious upgrades to your bathroom, and more specifically to your toilet?

A bidet is one extra yet pretty useful item you can add to your pooping experience, and you don’t even have to spend a ton of money on one. In fact, our list below includes a bidet that’s less than $40. And if you want to add a nice flair to your overall bathroom setup, you can always opt for a sleek toilet tissue holder that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

We’ve talked about how necessary toilet stools are, and if you haven’t already grabbed one, it’s not too late to get the Tushy ottoman toilet stool. It will not only elevate the look of your bathroom, but also help your bowels do the doo.

Check out all of these cool items and more below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Luxe Bidet's Neo 120
Hop on the bidet wave by adding one to your existing toilet. This one has a sleek design that will make your poo room extra fancy. It includes all the parts and tools you'll need to put it together in only a few minutes so you don't have to worry about hiring someone to set it up. It's constructed with high-pressure valves, but is still gentle on your skin while providing a refreshing clean.
Get it on Amazon for $38.68.
2
Amazon
A Chunace 16-color toilet night light
If you have small children or just enjoy a nice light show during your middle-of-the-night bathroom trips, this battery-operated toilet night light deserves some shine. The motion detection technology detects movement within 5 feet and automatically shuts off if there's no movement after two minutes. The device changes to 16 different colors and has five brightness settings so you're not greeted by blinding lights at 2:30 a.m.
Get it on Amazon for $12.78.
3
Amazon
A Tushy ottoman
This bamboo-leg stool from Tushy can definitely double as a piece of bathroom decor. But while you're sitting on the toilet, you place your feet on it, putting your body in a position to better open your colon. Its height keeps your system flowing, resulting in a satisfying, strain-free go. There are two heights to choose from: The relaxed height stool is 7.5 inches for a less intense crouching position, and the original stool stands at 9 inches for a deeper crouch.
Get it on Amazon for $69.
4
Walmart
A Brondell LumaWarm heated nightlight toilet seat
Speaking of late night bathroom runs, during the winter (and honestly even the warmer months), few things are less welcome than a freezing cold toilet seat. That's where having a heated toilet seat truly comes in handy. This one fits elongated toilets and has three adjustable temperature settings and a built-in blue LED nightlight so you can actually see where you sit. It's also gentle-closing and slam-free so you won't wake your entire neighborhood or pinch your fingers trying to put it down.
Get it at Walmart for $129.99.
5
Amazon
The Clorox ToiletWand
This toilet bowl cleaner is my favorite part of my bathroom and it's made my cleaning process so much easier and less messy. I immediately threw out my gross regular toilet brush and never looked back. This starter kit comes with disposable scrubbing pads that are pre-filled with cleaning fluid. Simply attach them to the head of the wand and press down while you're cleaning the toilet bowl to squeeze out the cleaner.
Get it on Amazon for $8.75.
6
Amazon
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray
If you share a bathroom with other people or are having guests over soon, you need this non-toxic toilet spray. All you have to do is spritz the bowl before you go and the funk will be replaced with a clean, citrus scent.
Get it on Amazon for $16.64.
7
Amazon
A marble tissue holder stand
Sometimes a splash of luxe is all it takes to make you feel good about being in a room. This tissue holder stand has a weighted marble base and a rust-proof, stainless steel pole to hold your tissue roll. It also comes with five self-adhesive anti-slip pads to prevent it from sliding around.
Get it on Amazon for $29.99.
An over-the-toilet ladder

Everything You Need To Organize Bathroom Drawers And Cabinets

shoppingHome DecorCleaningbathroomsToilets

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Co-Worker Might Be A Narcissist (And How To Deal)

Home & Living

This Halle Berry Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

21 Thoughtful, Funny Questions You Should Ask Your Kids

Wellness

At-Home Rapid COVID Tests May Expire Sooner Than You Think

Relationships

People Marrying Their ‘Second Choice’ Is More Common Than You Think

Food & Drink

Elizabeth Karmel: ‘Barbecue Is A Great Equalizer’ Between Men And Women

Food & Drink

Got Traveler’s Constipation (Or Worse)? Here’s What You Should Eat.

Travel

34 Relatable Tweets About Returning Home From Vacation

Shopping

Stylists Share The 15 Clothing Items And Accessories They Would Buy From Walmart

Shopping

41 TikTok Products Worth Your Time, Even If You're Not On TikTok

Home & Living

This New Dating Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Facial Exercises Can Make You Look 3 Years Younger

Parenting

The Power Of 'Finishing Strong' With Your Kids At Night

Shopping

This Is The Most Exciting Jewelry Trend Of The Year, And It's Not What You Think

Shopping

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

Shopping

Home Chef Is Offering 16 Free Meals, In Case You Need A Mother's Day Gift

Shopping

28 Of The Best Spring Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

34 Great Travel Products Perfect For Long Or Short Trips Alike

Shopping

YouTubers Are Obsessed With This Dress From Walmart

Shopping

30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

Trying To Remove That Peach Fuzz? Here's What Dermatologists Recommend.

Parenting

20 Kids Movies That Are Equally Enjoyable For Parents

Shopping

The Best Sweatpants I’ve Ever Worn Are $12 At Walmart

Shopping

20 Critical Items To Pack Before You Travel Abroad

Travel

15 Lovely Honeymoon Destinations In The U.S.

Food & Drink

Flight Attendants Share What They Eat To Avoid Digestive Problems In The Air

Parenting

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Vegan Cheeses For Plant-Based Grilled Cheese

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

Work/Life

Are Performance Improvement Plans Just Code For 'You Should Quit'?

Shopping

This Underrated Source For Home Decor Is Loaded With Hidden Gems

Shopping

The Must-Have Cooking Tool For Easter Ham That Everyone Forgets To Buy

Parenting

6 Phrases That Will Transform Your Relationship With Your Child

Shopping

43 Parenting Products Under $20 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Food & Drink

Feeding A Picky Toddler? This One Piece Of Advice Will Make Life So Much Easier.

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals The 8 Best Retinol Creams

Style & Beauty

We Tried 9 TikTok Makeup And Beauty Hacks To See If They Work

Parenting

Being A Parent Is Hard. Social Media Makes It Seem Downright Miserable.

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About School Pick-Up