Cher Honors Betty White With New Version Of 'The Golden Girls' Theme Song

NBC’s upcoming tribute special to late TV icon Betty White will feature a new performance of “The Golden Girls” theme song by Cher.

Cher shared a sneak peek of her rendition of “Thank You For Being A Friend,” the Andrew Gold tune covered by Cynthia Fee for the show, on social media Friday. “Every Friend is Golden,” the singer-songwriter captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, prompting an outpouring of love from people nationwide.

NBC’s hourlong special — titled “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” — will air on Jan. 31 with “clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to a release sent to HuffPost.

President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Goldie Hawn are among those who will pay tribute to White on the show.