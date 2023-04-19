Chris Evans Reveals He Was Dumped Once, And It Was ‘Much Worse’ Than Being Ghosted

Even Chris Evans, the reigning “Sexiest Man Alive,” has experienced unrequited feelings at one point in his dating life.

When asked in a recent interview if he’s ever been “ghosted” by a love interest — aka when someone cuts off all communication without explanation — the Marvel Cinematic Universe star kept it 100% real.

“I feel I’ve experienced something much worse,” he told People in an interview published Tuesday. “I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

So what did the “Captain America” actor do to get over the heartache? “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by,” he explained.

Evans, who ironically stars in the new romantic comedy-action film “Ghosted” alongside Ana de Armas, didn’t suffer heartbreak forever. He’s been dating girlfriend Alba Baptista for more than a year.

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, the star — who previously told People that he’s a “much better” romantic partner now compared to his younger years — opened up about how he maintains healthy communication in his relationship.

“I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation,” Evans said. “I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling.”

Adding that his apology skills have gotten better with age, he continued, “I also really see the value and strength behind saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

“If you’re able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way,” he added.

“Ghosted” follows “salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) [who] falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world,” according to the film’s synopsis.

The film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Tiya Sircar, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan.