Blink And You May Miss Chrissy Teigen's Low-Key Gender Reveal On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen revealed the gender of her third child in the most low-key way.

The model and cookbook author, while talking on Instagram stories Thursday about her “poopy placenta” that’s forced her into 24/7 bed rest, appeared to let slip that she and husband John Legend are expecting a boy.

“It’s super weak,” she said of her placenta.

“But it’s so weird because the baby is really, really healthy. And he’s big, he’s probably getting, oops,” Teigen added, before covering her mouth with her hands.

Check out the clip here:

It’s unclear if the revelation was really accidental.

Either way, Teigen later tweeted about there being “no fires and no one shot in the dick” with her reveal.

Authorities announced last week that the El Dorado Fire that’s scorched more than 7,000 acres to the east of Los Angeles was sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party.

😩 no fires and no one shot in the dick https://t.co/XivbQ8o5mq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2020

Teigen and Legend are yet to announce the due date for their third child who will have an older sister in Luna, who was born in 2016, and older brother in Miles, who was born two years later.

The celebrity couple hinted at the arrival of another baby when, in the music video for Legend’s song “Wild” that was released last month, the musician cradled his wife’s belly from behind.

Check out the music video here: