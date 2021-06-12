A European Championship soccer match between Denmark and Finland came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when Danish team captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Players swiftly called over medical personnel and formed a human shield around Eriksen as he received chest compressions and other aid at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen, a star midfielder, was taken away on a stretcher after about 10 minutes.

He has been stabilized and transferred to a hospital for tests, according to an announcement from the Union of European Football Associations, which organizes the tournament.

The game was in its first half when Eriksen appeared ready to receive a pass but instead collapsed near the sideline.

Wolfgang Rattay - Pool via Getty Images Denmark's players gather around teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during a match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday.

“Incredible effort from the paramedic team,” tweeted Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“My god, thinking of Eriksen and his family and sending all the love and strength available,” Team USA star player Megan Rapinoe said.

FRIEDEMANN VOGEL via Getty Images Denmark's players escort Eriksen off the field.

Video from the stadium showed the fans shouting “Christian” and “Eriksen” back and forth in solidarity.

The Finnish say “Christian” and the Danes say “Eriksen.” Beautiful scene. pic.twitter.com/xhjUgwuxEm — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 12, 2021