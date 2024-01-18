These Painters Work Outside All Winter Long. Here's What They Wear To Stay Warm

If you’ve ever wandered down a busy street in a neighborhood like Williamsburg, Brooklyn or Manhattan’s SoHo and been greeted by the sight of a towering painted-on image adorning a building several stories high, you may have encountered the work of Colossal Media. The outdoor advertising company prides itself on preserving the age-old practice of hand-painting murals and signs. This means creating stunning exterior art in all kinds of harsh outside conditions — including the freezing temperatures of a blustery New York winter.

“Sometimes painting outside is as active as a session at the gym, and other times it’s as stationary as typing at a desk,” said Colossal painter Daniel Levin. “Except you’re five stories up on the side of a building with wind howling down Houston street at a steady 15-miles-an-hour from the same direction the entire day.”

In those conditions, you can imagine how important the right clothes and accessories are to Colossal’s team of artists, or “walldogs.”

Levin said that, in order to stay warm, he depends on wearing layers of varying materials (like cashmere and wool) and thicknesses, along with high-quality bases.

Levin, along with his fellow New York City-based artists, gave me a list of cold-weather essentials that have come in clutch this winter season and in years past. Whether you’re commuting in inclement weather or prepping for an arctic blast, you’ll definitely find cozy comfort in this selection of painter-approved socks, jackets, shoes and more.

