These Painters Work Outside All Winter Long. Here's What They Wear To Stay Warm

If you’ve ever wandered down a busy street in a neighborhood like Williamsburg, Brooklyn or Manhattan’s SoHo and been greeted by the sight of a towering painted-on image adorning a building several stories high, you may have encountered the work of Colossal Media. The outdoor advertising company prides itself on preserving the age-old practice of hand-painting murals and signs. This means creating stunning exterior art in all kinds of harsh outside conditions — including the freezing temperatures of a blustery New York winter.
“Sometimes painting outside is as active as a session at the gym, and other times it’s as stationary as typing at a desk,” said Colossal painter Daniel Levin. “Except you’re five stories up on the side of a building with wind howling down Houston street at a steady 15-miles-an-hour from the same direction the entire day.”
In those conditions, you can imagine how important the right clothes and accessories are to Colossal’s team of artists, or “walldogs.”
Levin said that, in order to stay warm, he depends on wearing layers of varying materials (like cashmere and wool) and thicknesses, along with high-quality bases.
Levin, along with his fellow New York City-based artists, gave me a list of cold-weather essentials that have come in clutch this winter season and in years past. Whether you’re commuting in inclement weather or prepping for an arctic blast, you’ll definitely find cozy comfort in this selection of painter-approved socks, jackets, shoes and more.
A fleece balaclava
Colossal Media painter Daniel Levin suggests this polar fleece balaclava, a warming and wind-blocking hood that has an optional mouth and nose cover, along with a cinching tie to keep things snug and closer to the face.
"Fleece is cheap, super warm, and lasts a long time," Levin said.
The Stoic moisture-wicking hood claims to fit comfortably under helmets, is offered in one unisex size and 11 colors.
Levin and painter Amissa Epperson both mentioned Smartwool socks as vital cold-weathers essential that you shouldn't skimp on. Epperson claims that Smartwool, along with the wool sock options from Bombas, keep feet warm for a long time, even in the wind and cold.
This particular pair of classic Smartwool crew socks are an REI bestseller and come in four sizes, feature a heavy cushioned sole as well as an elasticized arch brace for a secure and comfortable fit.
Another sock option comes at the recommendation of painter Christophe Michel, who pairs these with winter hiking bootsand single-use toe warmers. These thermal socks are made with an itch-free and temperature-regulating merino wool, feature a cushioned footbed and have a soft, fuzzy lining.
Epperson, Michel and fellow painter Sara Caruso are all fans of Uniqlo's Heattech line of “ultra warm” base layers, which range from crewnecks to leggings to these turtlenecks. According to Caruso, they perform pretty similarly to more expensive wool base layers.
Made from a high-performance fabric that claims to absorb and retain heat, this versatile base layer promises to be stretchy and non-bulky for a comfortable wear that moves with you. It's available in four colors and sizing for both men and women.
When it comes to base layers, Michel said he uses microfiber underpants beneath a pair of snowboard pants. We found this pair of thermal microfiber underwear that's not only fleece-lined for superior warmth, but offers an ultra-flexible four-way stretch and moisture-wicking comfort. Available in tons of color options, this set is available in sizes XS-3X.
Colossal painter Janine Taylor uses this pair of Carhartt gloves to provide her hands with adequate warmth while also avoiding that uncomfortable clammy feeling you can sometimes get with overly-stuffy winter gloves. Available in 3 sizes and colors, these quilted mitts are poly-filled for insulation, lined with moisture-wicking material and have a removable waterproof insert.
"Fleece-lined cargo pants can be found cheap and keep pockets accessible when wearing a harness and thick gloves," Levin said, of this affordable pair from Wrangler. "I don’t spend a lot on these because I’m going to trash them with paint in one or two seasons."
These relaxed fit pants have a polyester fleece lining and come in a few colors, three lengths and men's sizes 29-42.
Another fleece-lined cargo option suggested by both Taylor and Caruso are these durable work pants by Carhartt, which come in a ripstop exterior (men’s) and a canvas one (women’s). Both promise the brand’s Rugged Flex stretch technology, which moves with the wearer, in addition to providing warmth.
Combining the comfort of a supportive walking shoe and the rugged capacity of a hiking boot, these Hoka shoes were suggested by Taylor and come in sizes for both women and men, along with tons of color combinations. These American Podiatric Medical Association-approved sneakers have a Gore-Tex membrane for waterproof yet breathable performance.
For painter Samara Nelson, these Chelsea work boots by Bludstone, a versatile footwear company with a longstanding reputation for reliability, are a frequent staple in her winter wear rotation.
According to her, boots are tricky for most women in this industry because few work boot brands fit smaller feet. "But I swear by the leather Blundstones as waterproof, all-weather everyday boots," Nelson said, adding that in the winter she uses the brand's sheep's wool footbed inserts for added warmth.
These leather boots, which use a brand-exclusive system that disperses shock and reduces skeletal stress, are both heat- and slip-resistant and have a steel toe design for protection in relevant work environments. They are available in both men's and women's sizing.
Painter Armando Balmaceda said down-filled garments are lightweight yet supreme options for warmth. He likes these down utility snow pants, which have five pockets plus an adjustable elastic waist and can be compressed down for super-easy travel. Made with a water- and wind-proof exterior, they are available in four colors and gender-neutral sizes XXS-XXL.
"[An] outer shell is the most important in our industry and gets beat up the most, so those have to be heavy-duty," Nelson said. According to her, they can help cut wind chill and can be worn over a down jacket.
"[The] sherpa-lined Carhartt duck-washed canvas jacket is waterproof and adds some extra insulation," Nelson said of this tough and durable coat, which features an attached sherpa-lined hood with a hidden drawcord. Grab this in five colors and sizing for both men and women.
Painter Harrison Cencer suggested this heated zip-up by Ororo that's made from a breathable fleece material and comes in options for both men's and women's sizing. "This is a battery-powered heated jacket that I wear underneath my outer layers on any extremely cold day," Cencer said. "It doesn’t keep the cold out, but it heats itself to keep the warm in. I layer thicker down jackets and a windbreaker on top of it to really seal in the heat. It’s already served me so well this winter.”
Another, more affordable heated jacket comes suggested by painter Kate Rushton. This machine-washable and water-resistant outer shell features seven heating panels on the chest, back and neck. Wearers can also choose from three adjustable heating levels; the jackets is heated via an external battery pack that can also be used to power up phones. It's available in styles for both men and women.
These long and midweight ski socks, a choice of Rushton's, offer three levels of battery-operated heat and a wear that's comfortable and, of course, warm. If you're concerned about the feeling of stepping on heating panels, the brand promises the socks use soft wires and feature a designated calf pocket to hold the battery pack. They are available in four colors and gender-neutral sizes S-XL.
Perfect as a base layer, Rushton likes these thermal tights, which are lined with a plush fleece and have a comfortable compression. Available in three different sizes, these tights come in a variety of styles, including footed and unfooted options.