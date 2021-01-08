Ex-NFL Star Hit By 'Humbling' Moment In Alex Trebek's Penultimate 'Jeopardy!'

Cris Collinsworth may not exactly be a household name, but he does appear in millions of households as a TV football commentator.

The contestants on host Alex Trebek’s second-to-last “Jeopardy!” episode Thursday apparently weren’t fans. They were stumped by the clue “The announcers on ‘NBC Sunday Night Football’ are Al Michaels and this former wide receiver.”

Collinsworth, who played eight seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1980s, took his temporary obscurity in stride.

“Another humbling moment,” he tweeted. “Nobody on Jeopardy had a clue.”

Another humbling moment. Nobody on Jeopardy had a clue pic.twitter.com/u2k23i5XuB — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) January 8, 2021

At least Collinsworth can say he was part of game show history. The episode marked the penultimate to air featuring Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80 from pancreatic cancer, after its taping in late October.

The final episode airs Friday.

