Soccer Fans Put Bitter Rivalry To One Side For Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans of rival English soccer teams Liverpool and Manchester United came together on Tuesday night to pay tribute to United star Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his newborn son.

Supporters of the two clubs applauded and sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the Liverpool anthem, during the seventh minute of their English Premier League clash at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

The timing was in honor of Ronaldo, who wears the number 7 jersey. Ronaldo did not play. He remained at home with his family on compassionate leave. Liverpool won the game 4-0.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp called the tribute the “moment of the game.”

“So many things are much more important in life than football, we feel for Cristiano and his family,” Klopp said. “That is exactly how football should be with all rivalry aside at this moment. There is only one thing that is important and it was a show of class. All our thoughts, from the moment we heard about it, are with Cristiano and his family. I cannot even imagine how it must be and we really feel for him.”

Former England soccer captain Gary Lineker described the tribute as “lovely, moving and heartfelt.”

Lovely, moving and heartfelt round of applause for @Cristiano. Well done @LFC. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2022

Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting twins.

They announced the birth of their daughter and the tragic death of their newborn son on Monday.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they wrote on Instagram. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”