Cynthia Erivo Will Take On Bette Midler's Role In 'The Rose' Remake

Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar short of EGOT status, but a forthcoming film project could soon put her on the path to an Academy Award once again.

The actor and singer has signed on to star in a remake of the 1979 musical drama “The Rose.” The original was loosely inspired by the life of Janis Joplin and starred Bette Midler as a self-destructive rock singer grappling with addiction, failed relationships and the pressures of life in the spotlight.

According to Variety, the new adaptation will be “an homage” to the original, but nonetheless “put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.” The film’s writer and director have not yet been announced.

1979’s “The Rose” was a breakout moment for Midler, who had never acted in films before and nabbed an Oscar nomination for her performance. The movie’s soundtrack was also a smash, with its title track becoming one of the diva’s most beloved songs.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Divine Miss M congratulated her successor on Twitter.

Cynthia Erivo To Star in Remake Of ‘The Rose’ At Searchlight – Deadline https://t.co/2z69zqxoHC. ISN’T THIS GREAT? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 16, 2021

Erivo, who was born and raised in London, rocketed to fame in the U.S. when she starred in the smash revival of “The Color Purple” on Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Since then, the 34-year-old has successfully transferred her talents to the big screen. For the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet,” she received Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Song.

She recently wrapped filming on Disney’s live-action remake of “Pinocchio,” in which she’ll play the Blue Fairy. Earlier this month, she dropped “The Good,” the first single from “Ch. 1 Vs. 1,” her forthcoming debut pop album.