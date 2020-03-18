Judi Dench Channels 'Cats' Movie In Adorable Coronavirus Message

It wasn’t exactly a sequel to the movie “Cats” ― it was better.

Acting legend Judi Dench gave fans a reason to smile amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday when she doffed what looked like a fluffy dog-themed hat and took to Twitter.

The reason: She wanted to send an important message as the world is buffeted by bad news and worry.

“Keep laughing,” the Oscar-winning actor said as her long, fuzzy ears perked up. “That’s all we can do.”

Dench’s message seemed to have been received loud and clear. Within hours, it was retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Dench, 85, a star of the widely panned screen version of “Cats,” has been posting other messages during the outbreak, including this video with actor Gyles Brandreth that shows them reciting the Edward Lear poem “The Owl And The Pussy-cat” for 20 seconds while they demonstrate proper hand-washing.

A Public Service Poem - from Judi Dench & Gyles Brandreth pic.twitter.com/jocgJtjvVd — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) March 15, 2020