Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against 'Quiet On Set' Producers

Kids television producer-screenwriter Dan Schneider is suing the producers behind “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a docuseries about the alleged abuse of child actors on several Nickelodeon shows.

The suit — the defendants in which include Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television and others — was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, more than a month after the docuseries aired on March 17.

“‘Quiet on Set’s’ portrayal of Schneider is a hit job,” the lawsuit, which was obtained by HuffPost, reads. Schneider’s suit seeks financial compensation and to remove or edit parts of the series and the trailer.

Schneider, 58, is known for numerous Nick hits including “All That,” “iCarly,” “Victorious,” “Drake & Josh,” “The Amanda Show,” “Zoey 101″ and “Kenan and Kel.”

He did not appear in the five-part series, but several former child actors shared their experiences on the sets of some of these shows. The series also showed imagery of Schneider cozied up with some of the young female actors on set and several other clips that appeared to show young actresses feeling uncomfortable in his presence.

Subjects in “Quiet on Set” also described Nickelodeon as a workplace that was hostile and discriminatory against women. Sources on the show said that Schneider frequently required the women on set to massage him.

Nickelodeon reportedly cut ties with Schneider in 2018. The company had investigated Schneider for “alleged sexual behavior,” but found only that he had been verbally abusive to employees, according to Business Insider.

“Schneider will be the first to admit that some of what they said is true,” the lawsuit reads. “At times, he was blind to the pain that some of his behaviors caused certain colleagues, subordinates, and cast members. He will regret and atone for this behavior the rest of his life. But one thing he is not — and the one thing that will forever mar his reputation and career both past and present — is a child sexual abuser.”

In the series, Drake Bell, who starred in Schneider’s “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh,” recounted being sexually abused by Brian Peck, Bell’s dialogue coach.

Several of the former child actors also recalled being forced to participate in scenes that imitate uncomfortable and/or sexual situations under the guise of comedy.

In a statement to HuffPost, Schneider said that the series “highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon. ... There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it.”

But Schneider and his lawyers argue the documentary conflates his own misconduct with the child sexual abuse detailed by Bell and others.