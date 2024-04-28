Mila Kunis Confirmed That She And Ashton Kutcher Won’t Return For “That ‘90s Show” Season 2 After They Were Exposed For Writing Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

Content Warning: This story contains brief discussions of sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis famously met in 1998 on the set of That ’70s Show, in which they starred as on-again, off-again couple, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.
Seventeen years after the original series ended in 2006, Kutcher and Kunis thrilled fans by reprising their roles in the Netflix spinoff series, "That ‘90s Show," which premiered at the start of last year.
"That ‘90s Show" wound up being a hit with viewers, many of whom were pleased by the return of so many beloved cast members, and as a result, the spinoff was promptly renewed for a second season, due to come out later this year.
However, Kunis recently revealed that she and her husband won’t be returning, despite having had a lot of fun shooting their cameos for Season 1.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Family Guy" this week, Kunis explained that she and Kutcher felt that they’d done enough to lay the groundwork for their characters’ futures by appearing in Season 1.
“I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough],” she said, after answering “no” when asked if she and Kutcher would be returning.
Though she didn’t divulge more information about their plans, Kunis' comments come seven months after she and Kutcher were forced to apologize for letters they wrote in support of their former "That ‘70s Show" costar Danny Masterson.
For context, Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson were shooting "That '70s Show" at the time that women say Masterson drugged and raped them at his Hollywood Hills home. He was found guilty of two counts of rape in May, and he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September.
Around this time, court documents revealed that Kutcher and Kunis were among those to have written letters to the judge asking for leniency ahead of the sentencing, describing Masterson as a “role model” with “exceptional character.”
They subsequently turned off the comments on the post, and on Sept. 15, Time reported that Kutcher had resigned as chair of the board of Thorn — the anti-child sex abuse organization he and Demi Moore founded back in 2009 when they were still married.
Since then, the pair have maintained a low profile, with Kunis' recent red carpet marking her first public engagement in months.
