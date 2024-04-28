CelebrityAshton KutcherMila KunisDanny Masterson

Mila Kunis Confirmed That She And Ashton Kutcher Won’t Return For “That ‘90s Show” Season 2 After They Were Exposed For Writing Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

Mila and Ashton have been keeping a low profile since they were forced to apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson last year.
Content Warning: This story contains brief discussions of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis famously met in 1998 on the set of That ’70s Show, in which they starred as on-again, off-again couple, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

Though they met early in their careers, the costars didn’t start dating until 2012. They married in 2015 and share two children — 9-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-year-old son Dimitri.

Seventeen years after the original series ended in 2006, Kutcher and Kunis thrilled fans by reprising their roles in the Netflix spinoff series, "That ‘90s Show," which premiered at the start of last year.
If you’ve not seen it, Kutcher and Kunis returned for one episode to play Kelso and Jackie, who are now married on the show. The spinoff centers around a new generation of teens, including Kelso and Jackie’s son, Jay (played by Mace Coronel).

Kutcher and Kunis weren’t the only "That ‘70s Show" cast members to reprise their roles for the new series. The spinoff was led by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who starred once again as Kitty and Red Forman, while Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama also made cameos.
"That ‘90s Show" wound up being a hit with viewers, many of whom were pleased by the return of so many beloved cast members, and as a result, the spinoff was promptly renewed for a second season, due to come out later this year.
However, Kunis recently revealed that she and her husband won’t be returning, despite having had a lot of fun shooting their cameos for Season 1.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Family Guy" this week, Kunis explained that she and Kutcher felt that they’d done enough to lay the groundwork for their characters’ futures by appearing in Season 1.
“I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough],” she said, after answering “no” when asked if she and Kutcher would be returning.
Alongside her on the red carpet, Kunis' "Family Guy" and "That ‘70s Show" costar Seth Green said he would be going back for another round of the Netflix series.
Though she didn’t divulge more information about their plans, Kunis' comments come seven months after she and Kutcher were forced to apologize for letters they wrote in support of their former "That ‘70s Show" costar Danny Masterson.
For context, Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson were shooting "That '70s Show" at the time that women say Masterson drugged and raped them at his Hollywood Hills home. He was found guilty of two counts of rape in May, and he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September.
Around this time, court documents revealed that Kutcher and Kunis were among those to have written letters to the judge asking for leniency ahead of the sentencing, describing Masterson as a “role model” with “exceptional character.”
In Kutcher’s letter, he asked the judge to reconsider the length of Masterson's sentence, arguing that his friend was not an “ongoing harm to society.” He also wrote that it would be a “tertiary injustice” for Masterson's daughter to be “raised without a present father.”

Kunis' letter echoed similar themes as she described the “tremendous positive influence” that Masterson had had on her and “the people around him.” She also hailed his “dedication to leading a drug-free life” — a statement which many found bizarre in light of the fact that the women allege Masterson used drugs to rape them.
Kutcher and Kunis were faced with intense backlash and were quickly prompted to issue a video statement — which, as you may remember, was not received well by the public.
In the short video clip — which was shared to Kutcher’s Instagram page on Sept. 9 — the couple insisted that they “support victims” and said that the letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

They explained that they were asked by Masterson's family to write the letters, which “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way.”

Notably, they did not explicitly apologize, which led people to describe the video message as performative and “insincere.”
They subsequently turned off the comments on the post, and on Sept. 15, Time reported that Kutcher had resigned as chair of the board of Thorn — the anti-child sex abuse organization he and Demi Moore founded back in 2009 when they were still married.
Since then, the pair have maintained a low profile, with Kunis' recent red carpet marking her first public engagement in months.
You can watch her full interview withEntertainment Tonight here.

