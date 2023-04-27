CNN’s Dana Bash Calls Out LA Times For Focusing On Ex-Hubby Over Her Qualifications

CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event. Bash made waves after addressing a headline in the Los Angeles Times on her new hosting role at CNN. Photo by Rebecca D'Angelo/For the Washington Post

The network announced that the 51-year-old veteran political correspondent would host the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast.

Bash will replace John King, who will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states.

As might be expected, many media reporters did pieces on the news, but Bash wasn’t pleased by how the Los Angeles Times framed the story ― at least in the initial headline.

That’s because the original headline, “John King Exits CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ for New Role. His Ex-Wife Dana Bash Will Succeed Him,” focused on the fact that the two were once married, from 2008 to 2012, and had a son together ― and not her own substantial qualifications for the position.

So Bash called out the paper on Twitter:

Hey @latimes - yes John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an “ex wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please.

The newspaper took her criticisms to heart and removed the ex-wife reference from the headline, and she graciously responded, “Thank you.”

HuffPost contacted the Los Angeles Times, which did not immediately respond.

Bash also congratulated King on his new gig as well.

Congratulations to @JohnKingCNN on the new voter project you conceived of - it will add such unique context and depth to our 2024 reporting. I’m excited to take the chair of @InsidePolitics - a storied brand that John and the IP team have made must-see political tv. — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) April 27, 2023

Still, many people were understandably bothered by the publication’s original headline, which came across to some as a reminder of outdated views that a woman’s worth is directly related to the men in their life.

Glad that Dana Bash called this out -- and that the LA Times subsequently fixed their hed

This is how change happens, slowly, over time, bit by bit, piece by piece https://t.co/yWKlyPReyW — E.B. Boyd (Liza) (@ebboyd) April 27, 2023

TERRIBLE HEADLINE…@DanaBashCNN is correct about this…btw…headlines are often not written by the columnist so I bet @SteveBattaglio did not write this; Steve has always been respectful and I think someone else wrote this stupid headline for… https://t.co/PaDoV7SRmc — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 27, 2023

Congrats @DanaBashCNN and thanks for standing up for your integrity! https://t.co/bLjHtvduY1 — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) April 27, 2023

No matter how you feel about @CNN or @DanaBashCNN She's correct about this. If we as women don't call out sexism & support each other, the cycle will be endless. @latimes corrected the headline. I hope they do better for ALL women, not just Dana Bash. https://t.co/YOXZegfexJ — SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) April 27, 2023

I wonder how many people at the paper read this headline and thought, "Looks fine to me." https://t.co/eFSV5UchT5 — Renée Graham 🏳️🌈 (@reneeygraham) April 27, 2023

THIS! Subjects in stories are often boiled down to fundamentals that help us identify them and put them in context for readers/viewers. We have to do better and remember, they're often so much more than just the "ex-wife". https://t.co/w2htFbHc9B — Kate Measer (@katemeas) April 27, 2023

Congratulations to @DanaBashCNN on the new show. And looking forward to seeing what her ex-husband does next! https://t.co/FmNhLB5Adg — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 27, 2023