Teen Daughter Walked In On Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Having Sex

Talk show host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos might want to consider locking their bedroom door — but then again the world would be deprived of relatable moments like the one they shared on Monday,

Consuelos, the “Riverdale” star filling in for Ryan Seacrest on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Monday, declared “it happened again.”

The two offered a funny explanation of how their 18-year-old daughter Lola walked in on them having sex on Father’s Day, which also happened to be Lola’s birthday.

Not the present she was looking for.

“You just ruined my birthday and my life,” Ripa quoted her as saying. “And I used to see color and now everything is gray.”

Lola gave her parents no quarter at brunch either ― with her grandpa and aunt at the table.

