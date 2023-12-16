Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Daytime Emmys rolled out the red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday, marking the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 50th annual celebration.

Honoring all that happens prior to prime time, the Daytime Emmys recognize soap operas, talk shows, cooking programs and more.

Actor Shemar Moore presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Susan Lucci, 24 years after presented her with her first Daytime Emmy in 1999. That year, she finally won after being nominated 19 times for playing Erica Kane on the drama series “All My Children.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won in the Outstanding Daytime Talk Show category, beating big names like “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Today With Hoda and Jenna.”

In the soap opera scene, “General Hospital” led the pack with five wins. “The Bold and the Beautiful” took home both lead actor trophies, however.

Other stars scattered through the categories included Selena Gomez (“Selena + Chef”), Martha Stewart (“Martha Cooks”) and Zac Efron (“Down to Earth With Zac Efron”). Their awards won’t be announced until Saturday, however, when the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys take place.

Maury Povich will receive his Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement honor on Saturday as part of the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards and the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys. (Winners in those categories will be updated on this list on Saturday.)

See all the winners and nominees below.

Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay,” Popstar! TV

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

“General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Culinary Series

“Family Dinner,” Magnolia Network

“José Andrés and Family in Spain,” Discovery+

“Martha Cooks,” Roku

“Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time,” GBH

“Selena + Chef,” Max

Legal/Courtroom Program

“Caught in Providence,” syndicated

“Hot Bench,” syndicated

“Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC

“Judy Justice,” Freevee

“The People’s Court,” syndicated

Travel, Adventure And Nature Program

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron,” Netflix

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip,” Food Network

“The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“Reel Destinations,” Focus Features

“Wild Babies,” Netflix

Instructional/How-To Program

“Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry,” MasterClass

“Fixer Upper: The Castle,” Magnolia Network

“Idea House: Mountain Modern,” Roku

“Instant Dream Home,” Netflix

“Martha Gardens,” Roku

Lifestyle Program

“Eat This With Yara,” AJ+

“For the Love of Kitchens,” Magnolia Network

“George to the Rescue,” NBC

“Life After Death with Tyler Henry,” Netflix

“Mind Your Manners,” Netflix

“The Established Home,” Magnolia Network

Arts and Popular Culture Program

“American Anthems,” PBS

“Kings of Leon @ O2,” YouTube

“My Bluegrass Story,” RFD-TV

“Variety Power of Women: Changemakers,” Lifetime

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” PBS

“Working in the Theatre,” AmericanTheatreWing.org

Educational and Informational Program

“Book of Queer,” Discovery+

“The Earth Unlocked,” The Weather Channel

“The Future Of,” Netflix

“Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward,” NBC

“Historian’s Take,” PBS

“Italy Made With Love,” PBS

“Vikings: The Rise and Fall,” National Geographic

Daytime Talk Series

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated ― WINNER

“Live With Kelly and Ryan,” syndicated

“Today With Hoda and Jenna,” NBC

Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood,” syndicated

“E! News,” E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight,” syndicated ― WINNER

“Extra,” syndicated

“Inside Edition,” syndicated

Daytime Special

“96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day,” NBC

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” Amazon Prime Video

“Behind the Table: A View Reunion,” Hulu

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day,” ABC

“Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022,” syndicated

“The House That Norm Built,” PBS I, Roku

“Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Anti-Semitism,” YouTube Originals

Short Form Program

“Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond,” World Channel

“Dressed,” Focus Features

“Finding Pause,” Healthline

“Handmade,” YouTube

“My Mark, featuring Marcus Samuelsson,” Conde Nast/Bon Appetit

“Ready Jet Cook,” Food Network

Promotional Announcement

“Access Hollywood,” syndicated: “Tow Yard”

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated: “Drew’s Got the Beat”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated: “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”

“Sherri!” syndicated: “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”

“Tamron Hall,” syndicated: “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital,” ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS ― WINNER

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital,” ABC

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS ― WINNER

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, “General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, “General Hospital,” ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, “General Hospital,” ABC

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, “General Hospital, ABC

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, “General Hospital,” ABC

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, “General Hospital,” ABC

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, “General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, “The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, “Delicious Miss Brown,” Food Network

Ina Garten, “Be My Guest With Ina Garten,” Food Network

Guy Fieri, “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen,” Food Network

Emeril Lagasse, “Emeril Cooks,” Roku

Justin Sutherland, “Taste the Culture,” tbs/TNT/truTV

Andrew Zimmern, “Family Dinner,” Magnolia Network

Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated ― WINNER

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall,” syndicated

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” syndicated

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri!” syndicated

Daytime Program Host

Danielle Brooks, “Instant Dream Home,” Netflix

Mike Corey, “Uncharted Adventure,” The Weather Channel

Zac Efron, “Down to Earth With Zac Efron,” Netflix

Kevin O’Connor, “This Old House,” PBS/Roku

Martha Stewart, “Martha Gardens,” Roku

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay,” Popstar! TV

“Beyond Salem: Chapter Two,” Peacock

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

“General Hospital,” ABC

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS ― WINNER

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program*

“Book of Queer,” Discovery+

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” syndicated

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

*Due to submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay,” Popstar! TV

“Beyond Salem: Chapter Two,” Peacock

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

“General Hospital,” ABC ― WINNER

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

“Ask This Old House,” PBS/Roku

“Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia,” Magnolia Network

“Home,” Apple TV+

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“Wild Babies,” Netflix

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

“American Anthems,” PBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

“Entertainment Tonight,” syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“The View,” ABC

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix

“Home,” Apple TV+

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

Original Song

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital, ABC

“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems, PBS

“Only There,” Joni Table Talk Daystar

“Pocket Change,” American Anthems, PBS

Lighting Direction

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

“General Hospital,” ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“The View,” ABC

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day,” ABC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“The Talk,” CBS

“The View,” ABC

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Cinematography

“The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix

“Home,” Apple TV+

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“Italy Made With Love,” PBS

“Wild Babies,” Netflix

Single Camera Editing

“Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia,” Magnolia Network

“The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix

“Home,” Apple TV+

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“Wild Babies,” Netflix

Multiple Camera Editing

“Articulate With Jim Cotter,” PBS

“Behind the Table: A View Reunion,” Hulu

“Book of Queer,” Discovery+

“Emeril Cooks,” Roku

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“Rachael Ray,” syndicated

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” syndicated

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Sound Mixing and Song Editing

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches,” Netflix

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron,” Netflix

“The Hidden Lives of Pets,” Netflix

“Home,” Apple TV+

“Island of the Sea Wolves,” Netflix

“Wild Babies,” Netflix

Main Title and Graphic Design

“Book of Queer,” Discovery+

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches,” Netflix

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” syndicated

“Down to Earth With Zac Efron,” Netflix

“Instant Dream Home,” Netflix

Casting

“Book of Queer,” Discovery+

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC/Peacock

“General Hospital,” ABC

“Start Up,” PBS

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

“General Hospital, ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show, syndicated

“The Talk, CBS

“The View, ABC

“The Young and the Restless, CBS

Costume Design/Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

“Book of Queer, Discovery+

“General Hospital, ABC

“Sherri!” syndicated

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated

Hairstyling and Makeup

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” syndicated

“Red Table Talk,” Facebook Watch

“Sherri!” syndicated

“Tamron Hall,” syndicated