Sen. Dianne Feinstein Briefly Hospitalized For Fall

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) fell in her San Francisco home and was taken to the hospital, according to multiple outlets.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” spokesperson Adam Russell said. “All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

It was revealed in May that the 90-year-old senator was dealing with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is a complication of shingles that can paralyze part of the face. The announcement of Ramsay Hunt syndrome came after a two-month absence from Feinstein.

Last month, Feinstein appeared confused and had to be reminded to “just say aye” during a vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Instead, she began a short speech.

“I would like to support a yes vote on this. It provides $823 billion,” Feinstein said. “That’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities submitted―” An aide stopped her and whispered in her ear before she ultimately voted yes.

A poll found that two-thirds of Californians believe Feinstein isn’t fit to serve anymore because of her health.