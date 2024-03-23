People Are Calling Out What Is 'Standard' In The US But Not In Europe, And I'm Low-Key Surprised At Some Of These

Everyday “norms” can vary from country to country — and sometimes, those cultural differences are vast, while other times, they’re more subtle.
And there’s nothing like a good Reddit thread to remind you that the cultural norms that seem minor in the scheme of things could be considered a bit taboo in other parts of the world, especially in Europe.
I recently got lost reading a thread where u/Raphael_Olbert asked: “What is usual in America, but isn’t in Europe?” because a lot of the responses I honestly hadn’t thought of until now. Here are some of them.
1
"Driving long distances for things not related to leisure travel."
Oatawa / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images
2
"Parking lots larger than the building they serve."
koiguo via Getty Images
3
"Amount of water in toilets."
Calvin Chan Wai Meng / Getty Images / Via Getty Images
4
"Garbage disposals in the sink."
JackValley via Getty Images
5
"Lots of ice in beverages."
Muhammad Rayhan Haripriatna / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images
6
"Children older than 15 years old can drive a car."
NickyLloyd via Getty Images
7
"Well, while I was in New York, the waiter took my credit card and left, and I was instantly angry. I thought, 'WTF?' It's strange when someone accepts your card and then turns around in Europe because typically all card operations are performed in front of the cardholder."
Chadchai Krisadapong / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images
8
"Standing cashiers. For God's sake, let those poor people sit down."
shapecharge via Getty Images
9
"Not including tax in listed prices — it’s added at the end."
Grace Cary via Getty Images
10
"Public bathrooms that have an inch gap on either side of the door so everyone can see you taking a shit."
Laura Beach / Getty Images/EyeEm / Via Getty Images
11
"Waitstaff constantly checking on you, even if it means interrupting a conversation. In Europe, they leave you in peace unless you obviously need something."
Maria Korneeva via Getty Images
12
"Making small talk. The first time I went to London, I asked a Starbucks barista how her day was going, and she looked at me like I had a third arm coming out of my neck."
SolStock via Getty Images
13
"Insanely large portions of food at restaurants."
D3sign / Getty Images / Via Getty Images
14
"Handicap accessibility: curb cuts, ramps, elevators."
Simon McGill via Getty Images
15
"Smiling at people/people watching. In the US, it’s a way to pass time, but in some European cities, you look like a creep (in my experience)."
Eleganza via Getty Images
16
"The date, putting the day after the month. Why is that? It's the 4th of July, right? So why is it written 7/4?"
Pakin Songmor / Getty Images / Via Getty Images
17
"The cutlery juggling. US Americans cut their food with the knife in the right hand and fork in the left hand, but then put the knife down and switch the fork to the right hand to eat only with the fork. When they need the knife again, they switch the fork back to their left hand and pick up the knife with their right. They do this several times throughout the meal. Why? And is this done everywhere in the USA?"
Hispanolistic / Getty Images / Via Getty Images
18
"Staycations."
Lourdes Balduque via Getty Images
19
"Honestly, reusable water bottles. One of my biggest issues with visiting/living in Europe is I can’t fill up my water jug anywhere. I’m constantly buying plastic bottles, and I hate it."
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61 / Via Getty Images
20
"Free soda refills."
Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images
21
"The fact that your sick days are not numbered. In America, sick days are numbered by the number of days. In Europe, you can just call in sick for as many days as you are sick. Way better system in my opinion."
Fiordaliso via Getty Images
22
"Medicine cabinets behind the bathroom mirror. A guy I went to college with said he moved in, and for SIX MONTHS, he had no idea it was a cabinet. It wasn't until he asked his dad where medication was that he was told about it."
Photo_chaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images