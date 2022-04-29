Dolly Parton Reverses Course On Her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Decision

Dolly Parton is ready to rock.

The country music icon told NPR on Friday that she has had a change of heart regarding her invitation to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton, 76, previously tried to withdraw her nomination, but now says she’ll “accept gracefully.”

“I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” the 10-time Grammy winner told NPR.

“But if [rock musicians] can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist,” she added. “But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Dolly Parton performs on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2014, in Glastonbury, England. Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images

In March, Parton said she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated for the honor but wanted to decline.

“I do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” the “9 to 5” actor said. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later defended its decision to nominate Parton and implied that the singer-songwriter was still going to be nominated, despite her wishes.

Dolly Parton performs on "The Tonight Show" on Aug. 23, 2016. NBC via Getty Images

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of fans and influenced countless artists that followed,” the release said. “Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” it explained.

