How To Dress Like A 'Succession' Character

The Roy family always manages to look absurdly rich. Here's how to snag their style, minus all the maniacal deception.

Love them or hate them ― and usually it’s a little bit of both ― the Roy family from HBO’s “Succession” is dominating the Twittersphere right now.

For anyone not in the know, which is still too many people, the show follows the travails of the Roys, an unholy Murdochian/Trumpian clan who divide their time between screwing each other over and low-key running the world into the ground. It’s a concept that could prove almost unwatchable, were it not for the show’s blend of razor-sharp satire, near-perfect writing and the kind of acting that makes you throw things across the room in genuine awe.

Also: everyone is rich and everyone looks amazing at all times. Roman, the wounded puppy of the Roy family, has an undeniably foppish swagger. Shiv has, for better or worse, become something of a fashion icon, and Kendall can ... kind of make a brown suit work, which is, in and of itself, impressive. Then there’s Cousin Greg, who represents practicality. But if you ever come into a surprise inheritance, you KNOW you’ll want to buy Shiv’s backless turtleneck dress.

So whether you’re a Kendall, a Logan or a Shiv (or ― shudder ― a Connor?), we’ve tracked down the best pieces to help you live your best Waystar Royco life, although maybe with a little less scheming and manslaughter.

Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy

Our Number One Boy leans toward pieces that alternately scream “business bro” and “I, too, bid on the Martin Shkreli Wu-Tang album.” When he’s not rocking that instantly iconic “L to the OG” jersey, it’s all about brown suits, aggressively preppy blazers and the kind of ugly-hot Lanvin sneakers that make you puke in your mouth a little.

A riff on Kendall’s Season 2 premiere look, rendered in his apparent favorite color, brownish:

<a href="https://www.reiss.com/us/p/unstructured-blazer-mens-appo-in-khaki-green/?_cclid=Google_Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYA3ubSDpmh5Y3xPGyXMhqi1MBdxdnwPRjOAYwO05--PyGzE0KVUIrcaAmYaEALw_wcB&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYA3ubSDpmh5Y3xPGyXMhqi1MBdxdnwPRjOAYwO05--PyGzE0KVUIrcaAmYaEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Reiss,&nbsp;Appo Unstructured Blazer with Removable Gilet in Khaki, $195</a>
Reiss, Appo Unstructured Blazer with Removable Gilet in Khaki, $195

Ah yes, more brownish. The show’s costume designer has confirmed that Kendall wears this brand, so blame “Logan Jr.” for the psychotic price point:

<a href="https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/product/brunello-cucinelli/suit-jackets/dark-sage-unstructured-cotton-and-cashmere-blend-suit-jacket/5983760397903491?cm_mmc=Google-ProductSearch-US--c-_-MRP_EN_US_PLA-_-MRP+-+US+-+GS+-+Designer+-+Class_Clothing%C2%A0-+Type_Tuxedos+%26+Suits+-%C2%A0Medium%C2%A0-%C2%A0BT--Suits+-+Jackets_AM&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYAwpc3n8h2qL-HqcN6yBwiicFqk-BvRCV4Z9Ufu-oAOgBIFLyIRZiwaAkBcEALw_wcB&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brunello Cucinelli, Dark-Sage Unstructured Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Suit Jacket, $3,995</a>
Brunello Cucinelli, Dark-Sage Unstructured Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Suit Jacket, $3,995

Brown for less green:

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tommy-Hilfiger-Modern-Jacket-Regular/dp/B07HKPM3P3/ref=sr_1_28?dchild=1&amp;keywords=brown+men%27s+suit&amp;psc=1&amp;qid=1571253400&amp;refinements=p_72%3A2661618011%2Cp_85%3A2470955011&amp;rnid=2470954011&amp;rps=1&amp;sr=8-28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Hilfiger, Modern Jacket, $86.13</a>
Tommy Hilfiger, Modern Jacket, $86.13

Ideal for screwing up a pitch meeting with the millennials:

<a href="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/lanvin-mens-diving-mesh-running-sneakers-prod211440132?childItemId=NMN5FNP_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Lanvin,&nbsp;Men&rsquo;s Diving Mesh Running Sneakers, $251.25</a>
Lanvin, Men’s Diving Mesh Running Sneakers, $251.25

Y to the ANK-EEEEEES:

<a href="https://www.mlbshop.com/new-york-yankees/mens-new-york-yankees-majestic-white-home-cool-base-team-jersey/t-14996510+p-5609695445214+z-9-66671490?_ref=p-DLP:m-GRID:i-r0c2:po-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Shop MLB,&nbsp;Men&rsquo;s New York Yankees Majestic White Home Cool Base Team Jersey, $99.99</a>
Shop MLB, Men’s New York Yankees Majestic White Home Cool Base Team Jersey, $99.99

Roman Roy

Roman Roy

Everyone’s favorite slime puppy has never met a collar he won’t rumple or a hairstyle he won’t muss. Everything “Romulus” wear looks ― and probably is! ― hella expensive, and made only more so by his disregard for neatness and general decency. Roman may not be a rocket scientist, but he certainly knows how to make a basic gray wool coat look Byron-esque as heck.

Speaking of:

<a href="https://norwegian-wool.com/products/grey-herringbone-topcoat?gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYCHvbeCQX0YE_Hf_0OUmmHV25otaFaGedfv5RpwmrShSYzKVzVusCIaAgj3EALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Norwegian Wool,&nbsp;Gray Black Herringbone Topcoat, $1,695</a>
Norwegian Wool, Gray Black Herringbone Topcoat, $1,695

Assuming Roman got thriftier as well as savvier after his Turkish ordeal:

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/utcoco-2-Button-Insulated-Wool-Blended-Overcoat/dp/B07YCZLWQ4/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?crid=3IJJWMSNY85XV&amp;keywords=grey+peacoat+men&amp;qid=1571259058&amp;sprefix=grey+peacoat%2Caps%2C304&amp;sr=8-3-spons&amp;psc=1&amp;spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFBUk5DNjJMQk9YSzcmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA5MDc2Mzg1WTBaQ1VMNDJGWUomZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDk4ODc0MjExQUlITllSRU84N1Qmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Utcoco,&nbsp;Men&rsquo;s Winter Basic Lapel 2-Button Insulated Wool-Blended Quilted Overcoat Peacoat, $89.99</a>
Utcoco, Men’s Winter Basic Lapel 2-Button Insulated Wool-Blended Quilted Overcoat Peacoat, $89.99

Just leave those top three buttons undone:

<a href="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/tom-ford-mens-solid-dress-shirt-prod211490064?childItemId=NMN5E25_&amp;navpath=cat000000_cat000470_cat14120827_cat21130735&amp;page=0&amp;position=0&amp;uuid=PDP_PAGINATION_214aaf7efd0b9f61d72fed2e623d00e3_ON6nMngIA4nw_1EZnFdzdFWjlHro6XYqbDkhfDcv.jsession" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tom Ford,&nbsp;Solid Dress Shirt, $595﻿</a>
Tom Ford, Solid Dress Shirt, $595﻿

Siobhan “Shiv” Roy

Shiv Roy

Shiv’s “business queen” makeover was one of the show’s most talked-about style moments, and for good reason. Shiv may have sold her soul in Season 2 (the less said about that playground scene, the better), but her sleek bob and endless array of flawless pantsuits are making us feel some sympathy for the devil.

Shiv’s breathtaking backless turtleneck, which costs about the same as your rent. It’s sold out right now, but a girl can hope:

<a href="https://www.theoutnet.com/en-us/shop/product/midi-dress_cod1874378722808434.html?tp=175318&amp;cm_mmc=PartnerizeUS&amp;CA&amp;utm_campaign=skimlinks_phg&amp;utm_medium=affiliation&amp;utm_source=PartnerizeUS&amp;CA&amp;skimlinks_phg=skimlinks_phg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gabriela Hearst,&nbsp;Betty Open-Back Belted Wool-Blend Midi Dress, $607</a>
Gabriela Hearst, Betty Open-Back Belted Wool-Blend Midi Dress, $607

We stan a dupe! And only on “Succession” would a $220 Anthropologie dress count as a dupe:

<a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/montreal-dress2?adtype=pla&amp;color=001&amp;countryCode=US&amp;creative=335260790326&amp;device=c&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYBYL0dSJncLgjR0yyTRfQHkkPk7Y3c0RUAtvt0JqyM8sNNextwjcnUaAgfjEALw_wcB&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds&amp;inventoryCountry=US&amp;matchtype=&amp;mrkgadid=3331664207&amp;mrkgcl=694&amp;network=g&amp;product_id=48519474&amp;size=10&amp;utm_campaign=US_-_Shopping_-_Brand&amp;utm_content=Dresses&amp;utm_medium=paid_search&amp;utm_source=Google&amp;utm_term=606299553046_condition_new_product_type_apparel_product_type_dresses_product" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Anthropologie,&nbsp;Montreal Dress, $220</a>
Anthropologie, Montreal Dress, $220

The hat that yachting dreams are made of, at a dreamy price:

<a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/san-diego-hat-company-ubx2535-ultrabraid-xl-brim-sun-hat-white/product/7808032/color/14?utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=pla_g&amp;utm_campaign=1392619114&amp;utm_term=pla-__iv_p_1_g_54769804293_c_268164091582_n_g_d_c_v__l__t__r_1o6_x_pla_y_15872_f_online_o_23879762_z_US_i_en_j_765479216788_s__e__h_9004341_ii__vi__&amp;utm_content=23879762&amp;zap_placement=1o6&amp;_ivgu=2b9eee7d-160e-4d07-8d4b-dff814f0979f" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">San Diego Hat Company,&nbsp;UBX2535 Ultrabraid XL Brim Sun Hat, $27.63</a>
San Diego Hat Company, UBX2535 Ultrabraid XL Brim Sun Hat, $27.63

A classic Shiv turtleneck, made more affordable:

<a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-pima-micro-rib-turtleneck-heathergrey?utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_source=pla-google&amp;utm_campaign=838131515&amp;utm_content=358425683702&amp;utm_term=pla-357964949256&amp;adgroup=75008406600&amp;pid=3920-19645&amp;device=c&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYBWPLrt4HhMwWlQZOO-3p5mdlLRoOyMjrmrWg2e0_jfhP473_AmmbkaAv-BEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Everlane,&nbsp;The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck, $35</a>
Everlane, The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck, $35

Please be less evil in your suit dresses than Shiv is in hers:

<a href="https://www.24s.com/en-us/viale-wool-dress-max-mara_KEWMS?color=black&amp;lgw_code=4181-KEWMSBLKWF036&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYBvTjRVoMKkTt_71DZpRCLBW2Yjb7ToS095JLpllFAHtZiKK873R8MaAtDTEALw_wcB&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Max Mara,&nbsp;Viale Wool Dress, $1,395</a>
Max Mara, Viale Wool Dress, $1,395
<a href="https://www.lordandtaylor.com/tahari-arthur-s-levine-double-breasted-blazer-dress/product/0500089450677?site_refer=CSE_GGLPLA:Womens_Outerwear:Tahari+Arthur+S.+Levine&amp;CSE_CID=G_LT_PLA_Women%27s+Apparel:All+Other+Women%27s+Apparel&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYBywHUWmHIRzNpz35O5J3H8dt15jX0MgIuGmaeXWEOMuYLr-2TujTsaAoiHEALw_wcB&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tahari Arthur S. Levine,&nbsp;Double-Breasted Blazer Dress, $148</a>
Tahari Arthur S. Levine, Double-Breasted Blazer Dress, $148

Shiv wouldn’t be caught dead in Forever 21, but that’s too bad for her because these pants are both very Shiv and very affordable:

<a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/f21/bottoms/2000323493#Review" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Forever 21,&nbsp;High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $19.53</a>
Forever 21, High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $19.53

Pre-business Shiv wore something like this in the Season 1 hospital episode:

<a href="https://fahertybrand.com/products/sun-waves-cardigan-camel-multi?utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;adpos=1o6&amp;scid=scplp14236972810309&amp;sc_intid=14236972810309&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYCAejI-0nstevElkim1ox7I7lIoSUXG7_wv5s-IVHbdFX_GErDNHgUaAkAPEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Faherty,&nbsp;Sun and Waves Cardigan, $398</a>
Faherty, Sun and Waves Cardigan, $398

Tom Wambsgans

Tom Wambsgans

A lovably dim, preppy prince who feels with his whole heart, Tom has never met a set of pastel separates he didn’t love or a chicken he couldn’t steal (bless). From the uber-puffy vest of this season’s “Argestes” episode to the borderline-heinous linen pants of “This Is Not For Tears,” everything Tom wears is just slightly too try-hard ― which doesn’t mean you can’t find a way to integrate his Midwestern flair into your look.

Paying tribute to Yacht Tom AND Yacht Roman:

<a href="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/ermenegildo-zegna-mens-linen-polo-shirt-prod216310146?childItemId=NMN5TK6_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ermenegildo Zegna, Men&rsquo;s Linen Polo Shirt, $145.16</a>
Ermenegildo Zegna, Men’s Linen Polo Shirt, $145.16

Tom likely owns five of these:

<a href="https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/mens_category/shorts/9inchshort/9-stretch-short/C8937?color_name=subtle-pink&amp;sale=true&amp;noPopUp=true&amp;srccode=Paid_Search|Shopping|Google|PL_XPROD_BESTSLLR_ACQ_XXX_EVG_COUSA_EN_EN_P_CREW_AW_CPC_PLA,Top_Sellers_x_xxx,PRODUCT_GROUP,71700000032276075,58700004946887851,p48816302578&amp;utm_source=Google&amp;utm_medium=Paid_Search&amp;utm_campaign=PL_XPROD_BESTSLLR_ACQ_XXX_EVG_COUSA_EN_EN_P_CREW_AW_CPC_PLA,Top_Sellers_x_xxx&amp;utm_content=Shopping&amp;NoPopUp=True&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds&amp;&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYAefO1X9la8liHHhcge7u0zZsRpRKAaeMS7Nx2abmq4jRBwVxJ6F3QaAu-2EALw_wcB&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">J.Crew, 9&rdquo; Stretch Short in Subtle Pink, $25.99</a>
J.Crew, 9” Stretch Short in Subtle Pink, $25.99

Haters to the left ― a puffy vest is a must-have:

<a href="https://www.landsend.com/products/mens-insulated-vest/id_342723?sku_0=::BLA&amp;dysku=5219744" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Lands' End,&nbsp;Men&rsquo;s Insulated Vest, $49.95</a>
Lands' End, Men’s Insulated Vest, $49.95

Greg Hirsch

Greg Hirsch

Ahh, Greg the Egg, our wee Greg sprinkles. We cherish you and your lethally charming combination of praying mantis legs and strong beta energy. You may take this whole thing in the end, but until then, it’s all about sensible Gap-style sweaters and a Nicest Guy in Sigma Chi vibe.

Sensible, functional, office- and budget-friendly. Nice one, Gregory:

<a href="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=461068002&amp;cid=5168&amp;pcid=5168&amp;vid=1&amp;grid=pds_2_9_1&amp;cpos=7&amp;cid=CategoryIDs%3D5168&amp;ctype=Listing&amp;cpid=res637068580765906669" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gap,&nbsp;Casual Classic Blazer in Linen-Cotton, $89.99</a>
Gap, Casual Classic Blazer in Linen-Cotton, $89.99

Greg wears a version of this jacket in nearly every episode:

<a href="https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/122739?page=double-l-waxed-cotton-upland-coat&amp;bc=&amp;feat=waxed-SR0&amp;csp=a&amp;searchTerm=waxed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">L.L. Bean,&nbsp;Double L Waxed-Cotton Upland Coat, $249</a>
L.L. Bean, Double L Waxed-Cotton Upland Coat, $249

You’re keeping a lot of secrets now, buddy. Time to upgrade that manila folder!

<a href="https://www.hardgraft.com/products/grab-classic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hardgraft, Grab Macbook Case in Classic, $193</a>
Hardgraft, Grab Macbook Case in Classic, $193

Logan Roy

Logan Roy (right)

Congrats to L-OG on looking aggressively rich all the time. Daddy Roy’s primary *lewk* seems to consist of deceptively luxe button-downs paired with chunky cable-knit sweaters perfect for weathering both the office AC and a congressional investigation. Plus, no game of “Boar on the Floor” is complete without a silk ascot and a tweedy blazer. If you’re going to be a monster, you should at least be a cozy monster, right?

Hey there, opening credits vibes:

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hope-Henry-Collar-Cardigan-Sweater/dp/B07P7BCMN6/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&amp;keywords=shawl+collar+cable+knit+sweater+men&amp;psc=1&amp;qid=1571252735&amp;sr=8-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Boglioli,&nbsp;Shawl-Collar Cable-Knit Virgin Wool Cardigan, $825 </a>
Boglioli, Shawl-Collar Cable-Knit Virgin Wool Cardigan, $825

The look for less:

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hope-Henry-Collar-Cardigan-Sweater/dp/B07P7BCMN6/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&amp;keywords=shawl+collar+cable+knit+sweater+men&amp;psc=1&amp;qid=1571252735&amp;sr=8-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hope and Henry,&nbsp;Men's Shawl-Collar Cable Cardigan, $49.95</a>
Hope and Henry, Men's Shawl-Collar Cable Cardigan, $49.95

Perfect for hiding your OG face (and motives):

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H6YXXTY/?tag=spotern-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Lacoste,&nbsp;L884s L884S-315 Rectangular Sunglasses in Matte Green, $67.82</a>
Lacoste, L884s L884S-315 Rectangular Sunglasses in Matte Green, $67.82

It’s not quite Patek Philippe, but thanks, Tom:

<a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/longines-heritage-watch-38.5mm?ID=1407359&amp;pla_country=US&amp;cm_mmc=Google-PLA-ADC-_-GS_Local_Only-_-All_Products-_-703200170978&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYAe9hw_U_PEK3W91slsvbHglkd04XTkomseOI5SoId4913VbJaGw3MaArRKEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Longines, Heritage Watch, $1,675</a>
Longines, Heritage Watch, $1,675

Gerri Kellman

Gerri Kellman (center left)

Be the Hot Mole Woman You Wish To See In The World. Maybe no other Waystar Royco employee has Gerri’s staying power, a quality reflected in her deceptively classic rotation of chic outerwear and sleek pencil skirts. From a Pelosi coat to a silk robe fit for late-night bathroom-door trysts, our favorite Clever Filing Cabinet never looks less than flawless.

An easy, elegant staple:

<a href="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/vince-half-placket-long-sleeve-silk-blouse-prod221390233?childItemId=NMTYW8X_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vince,&nbsp;Half-Placket Long-Sleeve Silk Blouse, $325﻿</a>
Vince, Half-Placket Long-Sleeve Silk Blouse, $325﻿

These are a decent dupe for Gerri’s “Tern Haven” jammies:

<a href="https://www.victoriassecret.com/vs/sleepwear-and-lingerie-catalog/victoria-s-secret-the-satin-pj-set-5000000279?brand=vs&amp;collectionId=685a2138-37ad-4d0a-b02f-64256faf28a3&amp;limit=180&amp;productId=5361a2cc-7f88-4cfa-857e-3c4af64561f8&amp;stackId=a43be995-b07b-4c26-a542-26ebdea33694" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Victoria&rsquo;s Secret,&nbsp;The Satin PJ Set, $53.70</a>
Victoria’s Secret, The Satin PJ Set, $53.70

A neutral companion to her famous red:

<a href="https://us.maxmara.com/p-1016109306001-fretty-camel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Max Mara,&nbsp;Camel Coat, $3,890</a>
Max Mara, Camel Coat, $3,890

And a reasonably priced version:

<a href="https://www.zara.com/us/en/belted-coat-p04070223.html?v1=31979165&amp;v2=1281593" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Zara,&nbsp;Belted Coat, $169</a>
Zara, Belted Coat, $169

Connor Roy

Connor Roy (left)

Shine on, you true weirdo. First Pancake Roy may have hit a rough patch in Season 2, but would anyone really be surprised if his insane presidential bid turned out to be successful? And if not, he’s always got his readings, his Austerlitz aquifers and Willa’s questionable loyalty to keep him warm.

You know Connor owns something from the Sundance Catalog:

<a href="https://www.sundancecatalog.com/product/unrivaled+sweater.do?sortby=ourPicks&amp;selectedOption=100848" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sundance,&nbsp;Unrivaled Sweater, $199</a>
Sundance, Unrivaled Sweater, $199

Marcia Roy

Marcia Roy (right)

Since Hiam Abbass is the most beautiful woman in the world (objectively true), anything Marcia wears becomes inevitably elegant as hell. One of the show’s most persistently mysterious figures, Marcia either is playing a long game or has finally gotten out of these wretched people’s lives for good. Either way, she’ll have the last laugh. Or an eye. Or your soul.

Logan definitely seems like the kind of guy who says “I’m sorry” with jewelry. These emerald earrings feel just right:

<a href="https://www.barneys.com/product/charmed--26-chained-emerald-cut-crystal-drop-earrings-506162434.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Charmed &amp; Chained,&nbsp;Emerald-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings, $1,500</a>
Charmed & Chained, Emerald-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings, $1,500

And then a lil’ something for yourself:

<a href="%20https:/www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/categories/necklaces/842177053119.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYC8IEzGsJiTaagH2pvI72i0eXAjNRa7VsFEFnnu86PTU_7ooIuOtJQaAkaLEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kendra Scott,&nbsp;Kacey Gold Long Pendant Necklace in Emerald Cat&rsquo;s Eye, $65﻿</a>
Kendra Scott, Kacey Gold Long Pendant Necklace in Emerald Cat’s Eye, $65﻿

Marcia’s Season 1 wedding look was flawless. Pay tribute to the queen by rocking this similarly hued and sleeved gown for your next trip to a stunning English countryside castle (hint: you can snag this dress on Rent the Runway!):

<a href="https://www.renttherunway.com/shop/designers/badgley_mischka/green_cascade_gown" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Badgley Mischka,&nbsp;Green Cascade Gown, $165+ to rent﻿</a>
Badgley Mischka, Green Cascade Gown, $165+ to rent﻿

And here’s a sassy day-look version:

<a href="https://www.asos.com/us/city-goddess-petite/city-goddess-petite-v-neck-peplum-midi-dress/prd/10576636?channelref=product+search&amp;mk=abc&amp;currencyid=2&amp;ppcadref=6718786298%7C78020250383%7Cpla-294682000766%26browseCountry%3DUS&amp;affid=24954&amp;channelref=product+search&amp;mk=abc&amp;ppcadref=6718786298%7C78020250383%7Cpla-294682000766&amp;_cclid=Google_Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYCKbfFmdvfQgqohr5CpyXlxzr0ZSTQ2luE069zkn3uxNyAMJWbOxHAaAtR3EALw_wcB&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjw_5rtBRDxARIsAJfxvYCKbfFmdvfQgqohr5CpyXlxzr0ZSTQ2luE069zkn3uxNyAMJWbOxHAaAtR3EALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Asos,&nbsp;City Goddess Petite V-Neck Peplum Midi Dress, $51</a>
Asos, City Goddess Petite V-Neck Peplum Midi Dress, $51
