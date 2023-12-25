HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The biggest trend in home decor right now? Comfort. Gone are the days of cold, plastic ghost chairs or foldable butterfly loungers that are impossible to get out of gracefully. Now, the demand is for seating that welcomes binge-watching, reading recs from BookTok and weekend lounging.
In fact, there’s one cozy accent chair in particular that is getting rave reviews: This swivel chair from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line at Walmart, which clocks at less than $300.
As with everything from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line, this chair is affordable, stylish and functional — the holy trifecta of home decor shopping. It comes in a soothing sage green or classic white. If the idea of having a light-colored chair brings to mind visions of spilled wine or smeared food, fear not: The fabric is stain-resistant.
The padded seat cushions appear to have just enough bounce for sitting comfortably without sinking in so far that you need someone to lend you a hand to stand up. It’s also on a swivel, so you can change directions of where you’re facing without having to move the whole chair. Of course it comes with all three pillows in the photo too — because what’s lounging without a lap pillow?
If you’re already thinking of the perfect nook for this swivel chair, you’re going to want to act quickly. Almost 1,000 Walmart customers have already awarded it a 4.8-star rating and it’s bound to sell out fast.
Need some more information? Here’s what people who bought it have said:
“I shopped for this chair and the closest I came was one for $1,600. No thank you. The quality was just as good and I’m picky. I bought a pair and they finished my living room seating. So glad I got this before it sold out. It was in my cart for a week. It provides the grown-up elegance I was looking for. Easy to put together. I’m in my 60s. Don’t wait on ordering. I’m sure they will sell out soon. They are not too big. Still a chair for sitting not curling up in. Maybe one person.” —Ruby225
“This is a really nice chair for the cost. It’s a beautiful color, nice size, comfy and sturdy. I’ve been trying to find a chair for my bedroom that would function as something other than ‘the chair.’ We all know we have one that does nothing but collect clothes. Not this one! It’s too pretty and too comfortable to pile laundry on!” —Amanda
“This chair looks way more expensive than the price—what a steal! The shape and fabrication are elegant and modern. It arrived in a matter of days in one large box with four easy-to-assemble pieces.” —Stephanie
“The chair is absolutely Beautiful!! The price is also unbeatable. I’ve looked around, and the lowest I’ve seen this chair is $400. The instructions recommend two people to install, but it was just me. It was a little tricky connecting the pieces by myself, but with two people, assembly should be a breeze. RUN and get this chair. I get so many compliments, and it is so comfy that I can sit crisscross applesauce even as a plus size person.” —Zoe