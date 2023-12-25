“I shopped for this chair and the closest I came was one for $1,600. No thank you. The quality was just as good and I’m picky. I bought a pair and they finished my living room seating. So glad I got this before it sold out. It was in my cart for a week. It provides the grown-up elegance I was looking for. Easy to put together. I’m in my 60s. Don’t wait on ordering. I’m sure they will sell out soon. They are not too big. Still a chair for sitting not curling up in. Maybe one person.” —Ruby225

“This is a really nice chair for the cost. It’s a beautiful color, nice size, comfy and sturdy. I’ve been trying to find a chair for my bedroom that would function as something other than ‘the chair.’ We all know we have one that does nothing but collect clothes. Not this one! It’s too pretty and too comfortable to pile laundry on!” —Amanda

“This chair looks way more expensive than the price—what a steal! The shape and fabrication are elegant and modern. It arrived in a matter of days in one large box with four easy-to-assemble pieces.” —Stephanie

“The chair is absolutely Beautiful!! The price is also unbeatable. I’ve looked around, and the lowest I’ve seen this chair is $400. The instructions recommend two people to install, but it was just me. It was a little tricky connecting the pieces by myself, but with two people, assembly should be a breeze. RUN and get this chair. I get so many compliments, and it is so comfy that I can sit crisscross applesauce even as a plus size person.” —Zoe