Missouri Coach's Bonkers Reaction To Football Recruit's Signing Is Unreal

You'd think Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz just won the lottery ― a really big lottery.

Imagine how he’ll react when he actually wins his first Mizzou game.

Newly hired University of Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz responded to a Texas high school recruit choosing his college on Wednesday as if he’d won the lottery and the national championship all in one.

From the “oh my gods” to the primal screams, Drinkwitz celebrated the commitment of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. on national signing day. Rakestraw, from Duncanville High School, had also been wooed by perennial powerhouse University of Alabama but declared he would play for the Tigers in a ceremonial reveal.

For the full effect of Drinkwitz’s over-the-top celebration, watch the video above to see what the coach was watching on his phone. Then look below to see him going friggin’ nuts.

ESPN ranks Rakestraw as the 36th best recruit nationally at his position. But clearly Drinkwitz sees mega-potential in the player.

Here are a few highlights of what Missouri is getting:

