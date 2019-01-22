European Union Slams Britain's Brexit Plans With Spice Girls Lyrics

In an effort to demand more clarity on the terms of Brexit from Britain, the European Union broke out some Spice Girls lyrics.

A spokesman for the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, responded to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s outline of her next steps on Brexit by saying there was “nothing new” in what May proposed and evoking the girl band’s hit song “Wannabe”:

“The withdrawal agreement was agreed with the U.K. government, with the EU27. It is now on the table, it is not open for negotiation and we expect the United Kingdom to tell us what they want, what they really, really want,” Schinas said.

'We expect the UK to tell us what they want... 🎶 What they really, really want'.



This is the moment the EU channelled the Spice Girls to demand more clarity on #Brexit.



More on this story here: https://t.co/a0lJ6fekaF pic.twitter.com/MuPQmflwut — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 22, 2019

As it stands, one of the dilemmas with Brexit is that May’s Plan B was to “reopen talks on the Irish backstop,” which led Schinas to say the EU has “nothing new to say from Brussels ― because there’s nothing new from London,” according to The Mirror.

This inability to come to an agreement on the parameters of the U.K.’s border with Ireland and what that would mean for both the EU and the U.K. is one of “the main sticking” points for the deal not yet going through Parliament.

While Brexit dealings may be a source of frustration among the European Union, Schinas’ comments sparked much joy on social media:

I've got the sound on and all I can hear are thousands of british teeth gritting all the way across the ocean. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #spicegirls https://t.co/XsxLVgZEm5 — Jessica Evans 🇪🇸 (@jnomilk) January 22, 2019

Other @spicegirls songs that can be used as the soundtrack to #Brexit:



Never give up on the Good Times

Let Love Lead the Way

Denying

Bumper to Bumper (re: Dover)

Do It (pro-leave)

Headlines

Goodbye (by the EU27)

Move Over

Wasting my Time



and ... Stop https://t.co/bU75zQx5uH — Nathan Peter Grassi 💎 (@NathanPGrassi) January 22, 2019

When you thought this couldn’t get any worse... #MaySpice #Brexit 🇬🇧



EU channels Spice Girls in message to Britain over Brexit pic.twitter.com/KaiYUU26ZM — @rachaelsomerset (@Rach_Somerset) January 22, 2019