European Union Slams Britain's Brexit Plans With Spice Girls Lyrics

In an effort to demand more clarity on the terms of Brexit from Britain, the European Union broke out some Spice Girls lyrics.
A spokesman for the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, responded to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s outline of her next steps on Brexit by saying there was “nothing new” in what May proposed and evoking the girl band’s hit song “Wannabe”:
“The withdrawal agreement was agreed with the U.K. government, with the EU27. It is now on the table, it is not open for negotiation and we expect the United Kingdom to tell us what they want, what they really, really want,” Schinas said.
As it stands, one of the dilemmas with Brexit is that May’s Plan B was to “reopen talks on the Irish backstop,” which led Schinas to say the EU has “nothing new to say from Brussels ― because there’s nothing new from London,” according to The Mirror.
This inability to come to an agreement on the parameters of the U.K.’s border with Ireland and what that would mean for both the EU and the U.K. is one of “the main sticking” points for the deal not yet going through Parliament.
While Brexit dealings may be a source of frustration among the European Union, Schinas’ comments sparked much joy on social media: