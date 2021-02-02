2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant In Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — At least two FBI agents were killed and three others wounded while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect is deceased, the FBI said in a statement. Earlier, the suspect appeared to be contained inside a unit of an apartment complex, surrounded by law enforcement.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida,” the FBI said in a statement. “A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.”

The FBI’s Inspection Division is investigating the shooting, the FBI said.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the agency said in its statement.

FBI statement on Florida shooting: "Two FBI Agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded Agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.” pic.twitter.com/7BTYHRhJbD — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 2, 2021

The gunfire erupted with about four shots at about 6 a.m., said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex.

“Boom boom boom boom,” he said.

He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go.”

McLymont said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened in Water Terrace, a complex of multi-unit homes. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged its residents to remain inside and be patient while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

