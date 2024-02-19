My New Lime Green Fiestaware Is Brightening Up My Winter

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I recently spent a day with my Virgo king father that was full of walking, eating and perusing the cookware section of Macy’s. We were testing the handles of Calphalon sauce pans when a glimmer of color caught my eye.

Advertisement

There, in the plate section, was a beacon of neon yellow-green, like a highlighter or hi-vis vest, just waiting for me. It was the cheeriest color of Fiesta dinnerware I’ve ever seen, and I knew I needed some.

As long-time lover of color, I’ve been so excited to see the recent resurgence of neon home and cooking items. Yeti has a great selection of bright drinkware (all of which I covet) and I was so excited to get a bright yellow Nutribullet last summer to make equally colorful smoothies.

Advertisement

Upon researching the history of Fiesta colors, I learned this hue is called “lemongrass” and has actually been in production since 2009. Yet, even as a Fiestaware lover, it was new to me. I grew up with a set of Fiesta cereal bowls in pink that I still use when I’m at my parent’s house, and always get excited when an Airbnb or friend’s house has a collection of reds, blues and oranges.

But this super bright green-yellow was so fresh and fun, I couldn’t wait to bring it home. As a birthday gift, my dad got me two plates and a bowl (nothing says “You live alone” like someone giving you a single setting) and they soon became my favorite thing to eat off. I love the color so much I’ve rearranged my cabinets to give them their own shelf.

Made in America from vitrified ceramic and lead-free glaze, Fiesta pieces are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, plus oven-safe up to 350 degrees. They’re hefty without being weighty, so they feel sturdy in your hand and you don’t have to be extra fussy when cleaning them. They’re durable enough to be used every day, and they have a 5-year chip resistance warranty if something should happen.

Advertisement