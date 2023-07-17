An original Apple iPhone has sold for a whopping $190,372.80, over 300 times its 2007 retail value of $599.
The mint-condition mobile phone was put on the auction block by LCG Auctions where The Guardian reported bidding soared from $10,000 to almost $200,000 in just 28 bids.
LCG Auctions described the phone as an “exceedingly rare” and “popular high-end collectible” which is still wrapped in factory plastic and safely nestled in its original box.
Featuring just a fraction of the power of its progeny, the first-generation iPhone came with 4 GB of storage, a 2-megapixel camera and 15 apps.
Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 14 Pro, can store up to a terabyte of data and has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, in addition to telephoto and ultra-wide-angle camera options. According to a transparency report from Apple, its app store was home to over 1.7 million as of 2022.
Earlier this year, LCG Auctions earned $63,356 for another first-generation iPhone. A different company, Wright Auctions, garnered $40,320 for one in March.
Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs debuted the first iPhone 16 years ago, telling crowds at the Macworld conference in San Francisco, “Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone.”