Fisher-Price Issues Warning After 10 Babies Die In Rock 'N Play Sleeper

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Friday warned parents and caregivers against using a Fisher-Price sleeper that played a role in the deaths of several infants.

The sleeper, known as the Rock ’n Play, gently rocks back and forth, intended for newborns and babies 25 pounds and less, and includes a restraint belt. Some models of the Rock ’n Play have a feature that automatically rocks the cradle at the push of a button.

At least 10 babies who were at least 3 months old have died since 2015 after rolling over while they were in the Rock ’n Play. According to the CPSC, the babies were not fastened into the cradle with the belt.

“Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three-point harness restraint,” a CPSC press release reads.

Safety Alert: If your child is 3 months or older, or if your child can roll, stop using your Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play. 10 deaths since 2015 occurred when infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. Learn more: https://t.co/Df5j3wzNkn pic.twitter.com/x0SeOJWfMc — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 5, 2019

The most recent death linked to the Rock ’n Play occurred last month, CPSC spokeswoman Patty Davis told CNN. The commission has not issued a recall.

“If it turns out that it needs to be recalled, we will move forward with that,” Davis told the cable news channel.

The safety commission is urging consumers to stop using the Rock ’N Play after their babies reach 3 months or as soon as the infant appears to be learning how to roll over.

Babies begin “rollover behavior” as early as 3 months, according to the commission.

Fisher-Price defended the Rock ’n Play as a safe product in a statement to its customers shared Friday night.

“Generations of parents have trusted us for almost 90 years to provide safe products for their children,” the company said in a tweet. “In keeping with that trust, the Rock ’n Play Sleeper meets all applicable safety standards.”

The company noted that the product meets the standards of ASTM International, an organization that sets safety standards for products, and the Juvenile Products Manufacturing Association.