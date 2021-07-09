28 Fitness Products For Anyone Who Lives In An Apartment

Living in an apartment (especially a small one, hello city living!) can have its advantages and disadvantages, especially when it comes to working out. If you’re not a fan of the gym (or would just prefer to workout without leaving your home), it may seem like a challenge in your small space.
But luckily, there are products out there to help you work up a sweat in your apartment that won’t make your living room feel like an actual gym. Here are 28 great fitness accessories you can use at home.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A portable elliptical
Amazon
2
Core sliders
Amazon
3
A yoga mat
Toned By Baggedem
4
A punching bag set
Amazon
5
A set of resistance bands
Amazon
6
A foldable mini trampoline
Amazon
7
A Bosu Balance Trainer
Amazon
8
A set of dumbbells with a stand
Amazon
9
Or an adjustable dumbbells set
Amazon
10
Push-up bars
Amazon
11
An indoor climber
12
An Obé fitness subscription
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed, Obé
13
A Core Max 2.0
Amazon
14
A pair of Powerbeats wireless headphones
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
15
A Kettle Gryp
Amazon
16
An upper-body workout bar
Amazon
17
A compact treadmill
Amazon
18
A pair of adjustable ankle weights
Amazon
19
A minimalist rowing machine
Amazon
20
An ab roller wheel
Amazon
21
A foldable yoga mat
Lululemon
22
A stationary exercise bike
Amazon
23
Or a training stand
Amazon
24
A set of resistance exercise bands
Amazon
25
Elastic grip socks
Amazon
26
A cordless jump rope
Amazon
27
A no-slip leather medicine ball
Amazon
28
And The Mirror
Mirror