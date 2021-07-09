HuffPost Finds

28 Fitness Products For Anyone Who Lives In An Apartment

Check out this exercise equipment that will actually work for your space.
By Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Living in an apartment (especially a small one, hello city living!) can have its advantages and disadvantages, especially when it comes to working out. If you’re not a fan of the gym (or would just prefer to workout without leaving your home), it may seem like a challenge in your small space.

But luckily, there are products out there to help you work up a sweat in your apartment that won’t make your living room feel like an actual gym. Here are 28 great fitness accessories you can use at home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A portable elliptical
Amazon
This is compact enough that you can store it in a corner, closet or even under your bed. Plus, since you can move it around so easily, you can set it in front of your TV and catch up on your shows as you work up a sweat.

Promising review: "I love this elliptical. I use it standing, and since my apartment is very small, I needed something that would help me move while not taking up a lot of space. I have my laptop set up to where I can watch shows while working out, and if you kick up the resistance pretty high you can get a great workout. Also, it makes you use more of your body to balance than normal ellipticals with the arms, so what you miss in length or stride you get by using more of your core to work out and stay balanced on it. I also am terrible at putting stuff together, but I set this up in 20 minutes. So far it’s very quiet, but I make sure to wipe down the bottom plate before I use it to keep dust and pet hair off it. This little elliptical is a great addition to my tiny space — I love it!" — Leanna Lang

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three colors).
2
Core sliders
Amazon
You can use these to give your planks, push-ups and mountain climbers a little extra oomph without having to rely on jumping and disrupting your downstairs neighbors.

Promising review: "I really enjoy these sliders. I live in an apartment with neighbors underneath me, and I'm always looking for ways to exercise without stomping on the floor. These are perfect to work my core, legs, arms, and glutes in a very 'non-disturbing to others' way! It comes with a flyer on a few different exercises, but you can also see tons of them on Pinterest!" — Marissa

Get them from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in five colors).
3
A yoga mat
Toned By Baggedem
Made with extra cushion, this yoga mat will not only keep you comfortable but also reduce noise in your apartment. Plus, it's made from eco-friendly material, has an extra-long length (great for anyone 6 feet and above), doesn't slip and has a beautiful illustration that may just be the motivation you need to get on your mat.

BTW — Toned by BaggedEm is a Black woman-owned business started by two sisters to create yoga mats with illustrations of women working out on them. The illustrations are done by their mother. The yoga mat is made from 100% natural rubber with an absorbent layer on top (for any sweat) and is made with extra length. It's ideal for yoga, hot yoga, pilates, or any other floor exercises.

Promising review: "This is the most beautiful mat so have ever owned. It is super plush and luxurious. It's just the encouragement I needed to get back on the mat."—Shauna H.

Get it from Toned By Baggedem for $64.99+ (available in 3mm and 5mm thickness).
4
A punching bag set
Amazon
This will be a knock-out addition to your home because it comes with a pair of gloves, so you can punch your way to an intense workout that won't disrupt the people around you.

Promising review: "I have a small one-bedroom apartment, and this is so perfect. It takes up no room, it’s not real loud (I’m up all hours of the night), and I am just overall very happy with it. It took one minute to put together." — Nancy W.

Get it from Amazon for $53.82.
5
A set of resistance bands
Amazon
Made out of fabric that's designed not to roll or snap, you can stretch your workout with these and get more out of your squats, lunges and other exercises.

Promising review: "Love these bands! They don’t roll down like the latex resistance bands do. Great quality for the price. Been using them for about five months and feel like the bands do not stretch out like the latex resistance bands do. Great addition to home workouts!" — heather uelhof

Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four color combinations).
6
A foldable mini trampoline
Amazon
Reviewers swear this trampoline doesn't make a lot of noise as you jump, meaning you can get an intense, cardio-based workout in without the fear that your neighbor will file a noise complaint against you.

Promising review: "I live in an upstairs apartment with wood flooring, so I was very concerned with it making too much noise. With this rebounder, you can't even hear the bounce. It's so quiet, I could use it late at night or early morning without the worry of disturbing my neighbors. The bounce is firm, and you don't feel like you're going to hit the floor. I'm so pleased with this purchase. Assembly was so easy and fast and it folds up so you can put it away after each use if you wanted to." — BG

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
7
A Bosu Balance Trainer
Amazon
You can use this to help with your cardiovascular toning, balance and flexibility. Plus, it can easily be stashed in a closet when not in use.

Promising review: "I love love love my new Bosu Ball! My gym has them, and I love it there, so I had to get my own! I would highly recommend getting one for your home gym. I have limited space in my apartment so this is perfect and provides a fantastic workout!" — Sneck fam

Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in 21 colors).
8
A set of dumbbells with a stand
Amazon
A must-have for anyone who loves strength training because the stand is compact and easy to store. And if you need to do a drop set, you can easily grab a lighter pair. The set comes with a pair of 5-, 8- and 12-pound weights and a black stand that holds them all.

Promising review: "These weights are great! I bought these for home workouts, and the three different weight options are perfect for me to do a variety of different workout types. The texture of the rubber really helps out with gripping and holding onto them easily. I live in a small apartment and they don't take up that much room, which is a huge plus for me. Honestly, for the price, you really can't pass these up. I do find the stand to be a bit on the flimsy side, but that doesn't take away from the weights serving their purpose. 10/10 would recommend for getting your home gym started." — SM

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two set varieties).
9
Or an adjustable dumbbells set
Amazon
These are great for anyone who's working on building strength. With this, you'll only need one set of dumbbells, as you work your way up from 2 pounds to 20 pounds.

The set comes with two dumbbell sticks, one connector, four screw nuts, four 2.2-pound counterweights, four 3.3-pound counterweights, and four 4.4-pound counterweights.

Promising review: "If you are looking for a weight set that gives you everything from a pair of 5-lb dumbbells to 20-lb dumbbells, this is the kind of set you need. It comes with a great set of options, but the connector that adapts this set into a long bar is a game-changer. This was the only set I could find like it, and it is perfect. They are of good quality and seem like they are going to last. I have only had them for a couple of weeks now, and I am very happy with them so far. I definitely recommend." — Red

Get the set of two from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in 44, 66, and 88-pounds and in two colors).
10
Push-up bars
Amazon
You'll have these for a long time because they'll make doing push-ups on the floor so much more comfortable. The handles let you get a good grip and then rotate as you go down, so you don't slip or slide at all. These are also great for anyone who's still working on their push-up game because they work just as well if you're on your knees.

Promising review: "These are great to have around the apartment. They remove the pressure from your wrists and really lets you focus on the push-up. The platforms are very steady, and they rotate. Perfect design. These are better than the smaller versions." — Mike

Get them from Amazon for $28.99.
11
An indoor climber
Maxi Climber
You can go the distance with this during your workout without having to keep dodging your neighbors as you climb up and down the stairs in your building for the 548th time.

Promising review: "This is one of the hardest workout machines I've used. It looked so simple, and it fits the space in my apartment perfectly. I thought I could spend 20 minutes a day on it no problem, however, I'm working on going a minute straight. It kills my legs, but in a good way! 💪🏻" — Andrea White

Get it from Amazon for $209.
12
An Obé fitness subscription
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed, Obé
Turn your living room (or bedroom or kitchen) into a group fitness class with live and on-demand classes that really pack a punch.

Promising review: "I've been using Obé for almost a year and a half now, and I am still completely obsessed with it and think it is one of the greatest workout apps out there. Since I’ve never belonged to a gym while living in New York, I am a self-proclaimed master of working out at home. I started using Obé and then went back to my old at-home workout and switched back to Obé again because I realized I liked it so much. The classes are a great workout, yet the 28 minutes go by super fast, and I’m not counting down the minutes till it’s over. You don't technically need any equipment for the workout, but you can 'level up' with simple equipment, such as a resistance loop, weights, and sliders. Plus, I feel like I’m actually getting a good workout and am sore after many workouts.

The live classes are fun and give me a reason to get out of bed in the morning. And the instructors even give shoutouts to people in the class, and it's actually a pretty cool feeling when you hear your name. When I can’t make the live classes, there are SO many on-demand. Obé offers a ton of varieties of classes, including strength, HIIT, sculpt, yoga, barre, and dance. Plus, you can filter classes in the on-demand section, so you can select a low-impact class if you have neighbors to worry about.

Obé has me challenging myself and trying out new classes. I never would have thought I would enjoy a Dance HIIT or even a regular HIIT class, but now I do them regularly. It pushes me to be stronger and more confident and really has been such a good thing for me in the past seven months. I feel so strong because of the app, and I did it all without ever leaving my apartment." — Abby Kass

Get a monthly subscription from Obé for $27/month or $199/year.
13
A Core Max 2.0
Amazon
This small machine is specifically designed to combine eight exercises into one, and it folds up when you've crushed your workout and are ready to move on with your day.

Promising review: "I've turned my dining room into a gym and this perfect size piece of equipment is the right size. First thing I liked is there is no assembly! It comes with a guide on different exercises you can do. I have already used it and I'm headed back down to use it again." — April

Get it from Amazon for $53.98.
14
A pair of Powerbeats wireless headphones
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
Tune out any noise around you with these headphones so you can focus on those weighted squats and not the neighbor's barking dog.

Promising review: "These Beats headphones have been a real game-changer for me. The sound quality is so much better than my cheap headphones, which has actually really improved my experience at the gym. I find it easier to stay motivated now that my music is *crystal clear* (and I can't hear myself wheezing on the treadmill)." — Emma McAnaw

Get them from Amazon for $199.95.
15
A Kettle Gryp
Amazon
If you've been wanting to try a kettlebell workout but don't want another heavy thing cluttering up their apartment, this is perfect for you. This genius device wraps around a dumbbell to transform it into a kettlebell and make it super easy to hold onto.

Promising review: "Just about any kettle exercise can be done with this adapter, though common sense notes you’ll need to be careful when doing kettlebell swings due to the width of the dumbbell swinging between one’s legs/knees. This is extremely strong and durable. The enclosed dumbbell doesn’t slide around or spin: it stays put while you’re going through your motion. I use the Kettle Gryp with my bowflex selectteh 552 dumbbells. The entire assembly stays rock-hard and stable, just like a real cast iron kettlebell. It’s perfect for me in my tiny apartment, since I have neither the space nor desire to bring more expensive equipment into my home." — Jmp1nJakFl@sh

Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
16
An upper-body workout bar
Amazon
You can attach this to a doorway to make doing pull-ups a breeze. Plus, you can take it on and off to help you with other exercises, such as tricep dips, and then put it right back on the door when you're done. The bar fits in up to 35.4-inch door frames. Plus, it has three grip positions; narrow, wide and neutral.

Promising review: "I love this bar. I live in an apartment with no gym nearby. This was one of the best purchases I have made. I leave it on one of the door frames, and it reminds me to try and do a few pull-ups whenever I pass it. It's great for push-ups as well since my wrists hurt when I lay them flat on the ground." — Roger

Get it from Amazon for $25.
17
A compact treadmill
Amazon
Get your steps in with this, no matter what the weather is like outside. The handrail on the machine can be raised or lowered, meaning you can walk, jog or even run while staying in the same place in your apartment. And when you're done, just slide it under your bed.

When the raiser is folded down, it can be used to jog at a speed of 1-4 km/h, and when it's raised, you can up your speed and run at 1-12 km/h. It also has a phone holder, Bluetooth speaker, and remote control.

Promising review: "I was a bit apprehensive after reading some of the negative reviews, but upon arrival, I am extremely happy with this treadmill. Time will tell how it holds up (I opted to purchase the extended warranty, just in case), but it arrived in perfect condition and was extremely easy to set up. I lubricated the belt before use and had no issues. I'm 5'5, and I found the size perfect, however, the belt may be a bit short for someone with a longer stride. I have a small apartment so being able to store it folded is important to me, and I found I don't need the side arms attached. I can still run and walk without them no problem. The treadmill is super simple, and I wouldn't rely too heavily on its distance/calorie indicator, I use my watch for that. But it's exactly what I was looking for to break out of sedentary lifestyle in an extremely hot climate." — Rene

Get it from Amazon for $369.99+ (available in seven colors).
18
A pair of adjustable ankle weights
Amazon
Designed with separate weight bags in them, you can start off with 1 pound in these ankle weights and work your way all the way up to 5 pounds in one small piece of equipment. No more scrambling to find the next size when you realize the weight you're using is getting too easy.

Promising review: "These ankle weights are easy to use, with the velcro straps. You can strap it to your bare legs or to your leggings. The leggings made it slightly better against the skin. When secured, it will not roll down during leg lifts. I especially liked the fact that it was adjustable so you could start with 2 pounds and work your way up to 5 pounds per leg. As a woman over 50, I appreciated adding these to my hip stretches to tone my hip flexors and strengthen my joints." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four weights and five colors).
19
A minimalist rowing machine
Amazon
The 12 levels of adjustable resistance mean you can row yourself to stronger arms and increased cardio. It also has a wide cushioned seat, pedals with adjustable straps and a digital monitor. And with a compact design, it won't take up too much of your precious floor space.

Promising review: "I can’t believe what a deal this rowing machine was! It's easy to put together yet very durable and easy to access. You can even put it up against the wall if you have a small apartment like mine when you’re not using it. I’m not going to the gym anymore well at least not right now, and this does everything that a professional machine at the gym does, with the exception of no pulse reader which is not a big deal to me. I don’t give false compliments. People who know me know this. Just can’t say enough how much I appreciate something of quality that I can invest in and use. All of this for under $100? I remain amazed." — Sarah F Kubley

Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
20
An ab roller wheel
Amazon
This is useful for helping you strengthen your core muscles without hitting your coffee table, TV or couch. Plus, it comes with a resistance band to help get your obliques in the exercises!

Promising review: "Up to this point I had been using an Olympic bar and weights to do this exercise. What a space-saver and easy to transport with you if you need to work out while on the road. It's sturdy, easy to use, and fun. A must for any home gym." — Randy

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
21
A foldable yoga mat
Lululemon
Technically this mat is designed for travel, but since it folds up so small, it's perfect to put in a closet, or even a drawer and pull out when it's time for your yoga practice.

Promising review: "I love this mat and of course I love the color. I bought this for home workouts, and it’s perfect. I love the way you can bundle it up, and it doesn’t take a lot of space to store it." — Tinapebbles

Get it from Lululemon for $88 (available in two colors).
22
A stationary exercise bike
Amazon
The bike has a small design, adjustable padded seat, nonslip handles, adjustable resistance, multi-functional display and doesn't cost a fortune. This may just be the perfect fitness accessory you bring into your home this year (and next).

Promising review: "This is an absolutely amazing spin bike!! The bike was extremely easy to put together and even came to my home a day early. The quality of this bike is extremely sturdy and well-crafted with a good amount of weight to it. It feels solid and is definitely not cheaply made. I did not have the funds for a Peloton, so at first, I was a little skeptical about the inexpensive price, as this bike was very affordable. I am more than pleased with this purchase and this bike gave me a run for my money my first workout. It rides whisper quiet and super smooth and is compact enough to not take up a lot of room in my studio apartment. The best first workout and the best bike! I would recommend this bike to everyone! " — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $259.99.
23
Or a training stand
Amazon
This will easily transform your regular bike into a stationary one, meaning you won't have to worry about storing two bikes in your small space.

Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I ride my bike a lot; this is going to make it so I can train all winter. Plus, I've always wanted an exercise bike in my apartment but I don't have the space. This folds up and can fit so nicely in my closet, then I take my bike back to the bike room. Not to mention, now I am spinning and watching TV and playing video games! VIDEO GAMES!" — Mike Peters

Get it from Amazon for $63.37.
24
A set of resistance exercise bands
Amazon
Each of the bands is a different weight, so you can mix and match them to customize your workout and maximize your results. Plus, they take up way less space than dumbbells do. The set includes five bands of different weights: the black is 30 pounds, blue is 20 pounds, red is 40 pounds, green is 50 pounds and yellow is 10 pounds. Plus, you get two handles.

Promising review: "I'm a major gym enthusiast. Working out is an essential part of my life. When the pandemic hit and my gym was closed until further notice, I was not very happy. Due to the lack of space in my apartment, a decent-sized weight rack was out of the question. Thank goodness a friend of mine suggested resistance bands such as these. I've been able to maintain my daily workout routine. You would think they'd take some getting used to when you're used to a typical gym set up, but the kit includes a small booklet filled with band workouts that target specific muscle groups. Makes for a great starter set at a decent price." — lawrence

Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
25
Elastic grip socks
Amazon
You can put these on to ensure you don't slip on hard floors during a virtual yoga, Pilates or barre class.

Promising review:"These socks are super comfortable and soft. I have big feet, but these fit really well and aren't super tight. They grip the floor just enough so I don't slip (I'm able to do pushups in them without losing traction!), but they have enough slip so I can pivot without twisting my ankles or knees. They are perfect for workouts, or just wearing around the house. The elastic is super soft and keeps the socks secure through training on a hard linoleum floor. They protect my toes a bit during sparring too, which is great. I have even worn my shoes over them after training and they were still comfy. However, I did wear them to sleep and woke up with soreness on the back of the heel from the inside seam. So, I don't recommend sleeping in them." — Amazon Customer

Get a set of two pairs from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in one size that fits women's shoe sizes 5.5-11 and in seven colors and varieties).
26
A cordless jump rope
Amazon
You'll be able to jump, hop and skip to your heart's content without having to worry about a rope thwacking your apartment floor.

Promising review: "I am a huge fan and champion of jumping rope as one of the best forms of cardio. I am unable to jump rope outside, as I don't have any area to do so, and inside is not an option, as I would be constantly hitting the ceiling, the fan, or other objects in the area. This solves all of my issues so easily! Out of the box, it is exactly what you would expect. You then go through the motions of jumping rope, and it really feels like you are. It is super easy and intuitive to use. I am now able to jump rope inside, and not hit anything! I also can go a while and not trip. The only time I do stop is when one hand gets a little faster than the other, and it feels a little off, but then I just start over. This is a great option for those who want to increase their cardio, but are low on space!" — Bobby D

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
27
A no-slip leather medicine ball
Amazon
Stop lifting cans, your poor cat or whatever else you use during crunches and use this instead.

Promising review: "The best medicine ball I've ever purchased! I've been using these balls at my gym for over a year. Every time we need to add more equipment I order these - there's no need to even look at other brands. Ball slams, core exercises, wall balls — you name it, this product will deliver. Over time you may notice sand leaking if you do a lot of ball slams with them, but it took several months and thousands of slams for me to ever notice leakage (which is to be expected with this construction). It is so versatile and the perfect size. This repeat customer would recommend these for any gym or home gym!" — Casey

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight different weights, from 6-22 pounds).
28
And The Mirror
Mirror
You can seamlessly add this to your wall, and it will bring interactive classes right into your apartment without taking up a ton of space. Plus, when you're not working out, it's a nice piece of decor that won't stick out like a sore thumb.

It comes with a wall-mount and stand as well as a companion app. Plus, you can sync the heart-rate monitor or Apple Watch to help you track your workout in real-time. There are more than 20 different types of workouts on the device, including boxing, Pilates, weights, and more. It also tracks your progress so you can try and beat yourself to improve.

Promising review: "First, let me say I've had the Mirror for a week now and I love, love, love it. I live in a 750-square-foot apartment and do not have room for gym equipment. My gym closed in March, and I've been struggling to stay motivated during quarantine. Since getting the Mirror, I've exercised six of seven days, sweating each time and getting my heart rate up for the first time in months. The Mirror setup was fast and easy and takes up NO space. The audio on my unit was not great. It sounds like a burnt-out microphone. I was willing to live with it because I can't have the volume up too loud anyway (apartment dwellers know this). But then customer service reached out and sent a Bluetooth speaker and technicians to help figure out the problem! Unbelievable customer service." — Kristen

Get it from The Mirror for $1,495.
