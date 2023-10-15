24 Products So Good Someone Just Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

Popular items from this list include:
- A Baseboard Buddy with a 4-foot extendable pole so cleaning is easy — even when the dust and cobwebs are up high or down low
- A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs
- A pet hair roller because you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed... on everything.
A Baseboard Buddy with a 4-foot extendable pole
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. Promising review:
"If you like to keep your baseboards and your crown molding clean, this is the best product to use. I sprayed a little bit of lemon oil on the pads they provide with this product and it cleans very well. I would recommend that when you are cleaning these pads to put them in a laundry zip bag so they won't get bent or twisted and you can keep them together for the next time you use this product. As a 50+ woman I was thrilled to find this product and I ordered it immediately because I didn't have to break out my knee pads and get on my hands and knees to clean baseboards any more!
This product works great and it gets AA+ Love it!!!" — angela cannon
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Made my dishwasher smell clean and fresh again. Worked great and better than I expected." — Ashleigh
A pet hair roller
Promising review:
"I have several dogs and a cat and no amount of vacuuming, no matter if it’s 'specialized' for pets, or lint rollers has ever come close to getting my couch clean. It’s microfiber. This little gadget absolutely cleans it up.
My couch looks nice and new every time I use it." — Customer
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"I have a habit of changing my hair whenever I get bored so it can be really dry and probably overprocessed. This stuff works just as well as Olaplex No. 3.
I use it about once a week and my hair is so much softer and smoother afterwards. Even my hairstylist is impressed." — Brianna
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"Works as expected! I love how easy it is to use. It helps prevent using too much and getting it on your gums/ lips." — Zach Walders
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"Put in your cart now!! I’ve tried all sorts of things to make my feet baby soft. I go barefoot all the time so this is no easy task. But this stuff works as promised. Don’t waste an hour with a mask peel on your feet waiting weeks after for it to stop peeling. Get this. Apply. Wait 3–5 minutes. Scrub off with shaver or pumice. And done." — Sarah Hurst
A mold remover and cleaning gel
Promising review:
"All my mold melted away! And the smell vanished. Was easy to apply. Clear color, and cleaned up easily." — Cait SO
And some washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"We started using this when we upgraded our washer. We love that when we wash the washer there is no odor from the tabs and no particles left
. We can immediately put a load of clothes in with no worries of the Affresh tablets being on our clothes or interfering with our detergent." — Kindle customer
A pack of stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"These pads work remarkably well. They truly pull the stain up out of the carpet, which is very satisfying. The size is about that of a Swiffer pad and I've cut them down occasionally when I have smaller stains to address. I had only used these for cat-related stains on my very light upstairs carpet but the other day my son spilled orange soda on a dark rug. While you couldn't see it, I wanted to pull as much of it out of the rug as possible so instead of using regular carpet cleaner I went and grabbed one of these and the orange soda was actually pulled up from the fibers. An awesome product!" — anglea
An Oxo salad spinner
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try after how viral it went. They weren’t lying! I opened the strainer after spinning my cilantro and it was completely dry, I was shocked. I don’t think I can live without this now lol.
Saves me so much time washing my veggies!" — Emily Pasion
A Trtl travel pillow
Promising review:
"This product was a pleasant surprise and a must for all air travel moving forward
. It is supportive and comfortable. Was great for our long flights to and from France. Add this to your essentials list, you won’t be disappointed." — cdpavlick
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I read the other reviews and really doubted some of their claims, especially how the dead skin would come off in clumps. But, living in the dry state of Utah I wanted to give it a try. Showered for about 15 minutes, then started on the legs. I didn’t see much change at first so I was upset I tried these out. But then I realized you have to scrub a little harder and once I got to my armpits and back it was a whoooole other story. The dry skin just fell off.
I had to rinse the gloves often to clean them and go again. Bottom line is: my skin has never felt so smooth!
Followed up with moisturizer while still damp and was amazed! Try this, it’s worth it!" — MissMuffinHead
A mascara remover you apply like mascara
Promising review:
"I switched foundations recently because I was tired of the matte foundation that dried out my face. However dewy foundation made it super hard to wear mascara that wasn’t waterproof. So, I had to switch to using waterproof mascara. The only problem is that waterproof mascara rips out my eyelashes because of how waterproof it is. I feel like it could stay on for days which leaves you looking like a raccoon! Anyways, this stuff it a lifesaver. Say goodbye to constant scrubbing and plucking at your eyes and lashes.
This applicator alone deserves 5 stars. The solution inside melts off waterproof mascara and the applicator makes it easy enough to slides built up mascara off your lashes.
You have to let the solution sit for a few seconds, but this stuff works like magic. Worth every penny! Will be back for more." — Morgan M.
A broom for pet hair
Promising review:
"A MUST for pet owners. Whether you’re working with carpet, hardwood or tile, this broom is superior to all others for getting every last bit of pet hair." — CreativeDogMom
A breath-freshening oral gel for dogs
Promising review:
"I have a Chi-Yorkie, two breeds with horrible teeth (as toy breeds tend to have). I had my 2-year-old get a much-needed dental cleaning and then started using this product. Two months later and there is still no tarter buildup and her breath is so much more pleasant.
" — Dianne F.
Some acne patches
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. In my opinion, they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. In my experience, they have been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.Promising review:
"Amazing little magic pads! I don’t know how they work, but they do! Each night after washing my face I feel for any potential problem bumps. I put a patch on before bed and when I wake up it is so satisfying to peel it off and see the area on the pad and I know it’s done its job
!" — I am awesome
A cuticle oil
Promising review:
"I have diabetes and thus dry skin. My hands are frequently in water causing my nails and cuticles to be very dry and sometimes cracked. My toenail cuticles were also hard to keep soft and pliable. This is the first kind of this type of product I have tried using for my issues and I am very pleased with it. It does what it says it will do.
" — b-bird
A pair of noise-reduction earplugs
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.Promising review:
"As a student with ADHD, my Loops have drastically improved my ability to concentrate
. I chose the Quiet because my ears are physically sensitive and I need to block out as much noise as possible in order to focus. It took me a few tries to figure out how to wear these correctly, but now that I’m doing it right they are soft and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time
. I can even nap in them. Bonus points for the Cerise color being the most absolutely perfect pink. 10/10 I’m recommending these left and right." — Alli Belanger-Nanoff
A nail concealer
Promising review:
"I usually hate nail polish — it streaks, chips, and creases. BUT not this one!! I love how neutral it is, and that it looks more put together than a natural nail. I think it's my new beauty obsession!" — L_Coop
An internet-famous pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"I bought this product after having seen it recommended on a FB group for old house restoration. It is efficient and gentle.
I am very sensitive to scents and was a little worried about the advertised rhubarb scent, but it is subtle and pleasant, unlike many commercial cleaning products. I am more if a baking soda and vinegar type, but needed a more effective cleaner for my tougher bathroom tile cleaning job: this lightly sudsing, mild abrasive does a great job." — Nor Cal Reader
A litter box odor neutralizer
Promising review:
"Great product. It eliminates the smells immediately!
It’s awesome." — Kathleen Ahern
A beloved tightening cream
Promising reviews:
"OMG! The smell is amazing! I've had people follow me to ask what I'm wearing. The scent lasts most of the day. No need for perfume. Yes, it's a great moisturizer, but it's the scent that keeps me coming back for more
. 100 stars!!!
" — Autm88
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
A stretchy, double-lined halter-neck cropped tank
This is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!Promising review:
"Super soft fabric but still felt secure in the top for D cups without a bra. Not restricting. Honestly would love a full length tank of this too. Not too short of a crop top, I felt covered. Will order again in more colors! Super duper recommend" — Alyssa
A moisturizing saline gel
Promising review:
"So thankful for this gel. Was having nosebleeds daily with the dry air and this stopped them! It doesn’t make your nose feel sticky, and it’s not really smelly. Easy to use. It was everything I needed." — Danica