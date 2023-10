24 Products So Good Someone Just Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

A pack of stain-removing pads

"These pads work remarkably well. They truly pull the stain up out of the carpet, which is very satisfying. The size is about that of a Swiffer pad and I've cut them down occasionally when I have smaller stains to address. I had only used these for cat-related stains on my very light upstairs carpet but the other day my son spilled orange soda on a dark rug. While you couldn't see it, I wanted to pull as much of it out of the rug as possible so instead of using regular carpet cleaner I went and grabbed one of these and the orange soda was actually pulled up from the fibers. An awesome product!" — anglea