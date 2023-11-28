Florida Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend In Eye With 'Rabies Needle'

A Florida woman was arrested Saturday after she stabbed her long-term boyfriend in the eye with a “rabies needle” meant for their dogs, Miami-Dade County police said.
Sandra Jimenez, 44, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery following a call to police, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by HuffPost.
Jimenez’s boyfriend of eight years told police that he and his girlfriend were in an ongoing argument over him looking at other women, according to the document.
The boyfriend was lying on a couch at their residence when Jimenez jumped on top of him and stabbed him with two needles, with one piercing the right eyelid, the affidavit said.
It was not immediately clear why she had the needles at home. Florida state law says that dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian.
Police said that Jimenez fled the scene and her boyfriend called 911.
At Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, the boyfriend gave officers a description of his girlfriend, along with her vehicle. According to the affidavit, police provided the boyfriend with a domestic violence brochure and offered a safe space shelter.
Police said they found Jimenez sleeping in her car, where she was taken into custody.
Jimenez allegedly told arresting officers that her boyfriend’s injuries were self-inflicted. She has pleaded not guilty in the case, according to court records.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.