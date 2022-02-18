'Yellowstone' Actor Says He Won't Attend SAG Awards Due To Vaccine Rule

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith will not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards because of its rule that attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith, a 62-year-old actor and stuntman, told Instagram followers in a since-deleted video. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” he added. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

According to the SAG Awards, for the safety of guests and staff, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and, if eligible, a booster shot. Guests must also show proof of a negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the event and a negative antigen rapid test on the day.

The “Yellowstone” cast is nominated in the category of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series alongside “Succession,” “Squid Game,” “The Morning Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Smith plays senior ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, a regular on the Paramount Network series. The awards show is set to take place on Feb. 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.