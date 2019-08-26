Relationships

45 Funny And Relatable Tweets From Dog Lovers

"My dog is in the other room so I’m looking at pictures of her."

Dogs may be “man’s best friend,” but they’re also arguably Twitter’s best subject. Over the years, dog owners and admirers have shared funny canine anecdotes, photos and more on Twitter.

In honor of National Dog Day, we’ve rounded up 45 tweets sure to resonate with dog lovers.

Petsnational dog day