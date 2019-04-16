‘Game Of Thrones’ Swiftly Killed Off Mac From ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

It seems that it’s not always sunny in King’s Landing … especially if you’re Rob McElhenney.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator and star, along with actor Martin Starr of “Silicon Valley” and “Freaks and Geeks” fame, both had a very brief cameo on Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” premiere.

In fact, their appearances were so brief, that if you just happened to have blinked during their scene, you may have completely missed them.

In a quick scene in which Theon (Alfie Allen) rescues Yara (Gemma Whelan) from Euron’s (Pilou Asbæk) ship, both actors get brutally killed by some flying arrows. McElhenney even gets an arrow straight through an eye.

HBO

He also confirmed the cameo on Instagram, posting a photo of him in costume, missing an eye and with an exceptionally funny caption: “Don’t blink.”

McElhenney’s cameo isn’t as random as one may think. “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrote an episode of the FX comedy in 2013 called “Flowers for Charlie,” according to IMDb. They also had cameos as “Bored Lifeguard #1” and “Bored Lifeguard #2” in a 2017 episode called “The Gang Goes to a Water Park.”

So, we suppose it was only fair that McElhenney got his turn.

“They gouged my eye out!” McElhenney yelled during a promo for the cameo (above). “They gouged my fucking eye out! They can put it back in, right?”