Gender reveal parties are getting really cheesy ― and maybe a little saucy.

That’s because Villa Italian Kitchen, a chain with 250 locations nationwide, is offering up a Gender Reveal Lasagna meal for catering, according to a press release making the rounds Tuesday.

The $140 meal food for 12 people includes rolls, salad and a cheese lasagna that comes stuffed with your choice of cheese dyed either pink or blue.

A prospective parent just needs to cut into the prepared pasta dish, see the unappetizing sight of pink or blue cheese and know where their dough will be going for the next 18 years.

Stephanie Beamer, the restaurant’s division vice president of franchising and catering, told Today the chain “can’t wait to see all the videos of guests revealing their babies’ genders to family and friends in such a unique way.”

On the bright side: It is definitely a safer method of revealing a new baby’s sex than starting a fire that burns 45,000 acres or trusting the process to an alligator.

As you might expect, a lot of people were dishing about this on Twitter.

A few were positive...

A gender reveal lasagna. The start in life we’d all want for our loved ones. https://t.co/lHaKKLm0XE — Helen Reynolds (@HelReynolds) January 22, 2019

They've made a gender reveal lasagna! Now I wish I'd found out what I was having just to have it! — Jenna Davies (@Jlizzyd) January 22, 2019

Don’t invite me to your gender reveal unless there’s lasagna involved. https://t.co/iK15yrSffZ — Isabella (@IsabellaMarieR) January 22, 2019

Others were not impressed one single bit.

I need you guys to stop sharing the cursed image of the gender-reveal lasagna so I can go back to being outraged about other things — Erin Blakemore (@heroinebook) January 22, 2019

Gender reveals should be illegal and $140 for a blue lasagna is theft. Don't @ me. https://t.co/g8aa0KCKL3 — Cengiz (@CengizYar) January 22, 2019

I think gender reveal things are stupid, and this is not lasagna. It’s green goop. And what kind of baby is green? — Ellie (@elliemp21) January 22, 2019

If you EVER serve me blue/green lasagna because of some gender reveal thing I am going to beat you to death twice for both of these serious transgressions. https://t.co/cIvElWtFjv — Wrath is the non-professional, vaginal anti-christ (@Amiewriter) January 22, 2019

Signs of the apocalypse: There is something called the "Gender Reveal Lasagna" with "a secret pink or blue interior" from a company in New Jersey, and it's hard to fathom who thought we needed this product. #igetpitches — Laura Compton (@lauracompton) January 22, 2019