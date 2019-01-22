Gender reveal parties are getting really cheesy ― and maybe a little saucy.
That’s because Villa Italian Kitchen, a chain with 250 locations nationwide, is offering up a Gender Reveal Lasagna meal for catering, according to a press release making the rounds Tuesday.
The $140 meal food for 12 people includes rolls, salad and a cheese lasagna that comes stuffed with your choice of cheese dyed either pink or blue.
A prospective parent just needs to cut into the prepared pasta dish, see the unappetizing sight of pink or blue cheese and know where their dough will be going for the next 18 years.
Stephanie Beamer, the restaurant’s division vice president of franchising and catering, told Today the chain “can’t wait to see all the videos of guests revealing their babies’ genders to family and friends in such a unique way.”
On the bright side: It is definitely a safer method of revealing a new baby’s sex than starting a fire that burns 45,000 acres or trusting the process to an alligator.
As you might expect, a lot of people were dishing about this on Twitter.
A few were positive...
Others were not impressed one single bit.