George Santos Resurrects Drag Persona Kitara For Cameo Videos

Former Congressman George Santos is now showing a different side of himself in his Cameo videos: his drag queen persona Kitara Ravache.
Santos is best known for the scads of lies he told about himself while running for Congress, but appears to be telling the truth about his latest venture. He said he’ll be posting Cameo videos of himself in drag for $20 a pop, the same price he’s charging on the site for personalized videos in his normal attire.
On Monday, just days after Santos ended his second bid for Congress, he announced he was bringing Kitara “out of the closet after 18 years,” but only “for a limited time.”
Santos joined Cameo late last year after being removed from Congress for alleged misuse of campaign funds.
At first, he was able to charge $500 for videos, many of which were purchased for pranking purposes, such as when Jimmy Kimmel paid Santos to congratulate a woman for successfully cloning a dog named Adolf.
Santos’ embrace of Kitara is a reversal from his reaction in January 2023, when photos of him in drag publicly surfaced.
“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” the then-freshman congressman told reporters at the time.
